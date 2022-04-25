Can you play Elden Ring in VR? Answered

Elden Ring might be the best game developer FromSoftware has ever made. It’s widely regarded as a masterpiece by fans and critics alike, but it doesn’t have everything. For example, the game doesn’t include VR support, which some might insist is the only way they want to play. This guide explains if Elden Ring can be played using a VR headset and what that experience looks like for players.

Is Elden Ring VR compatible?

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Elden Ring isn’t compatible with VR headsets out of the box. However, soon it will be possible to play in VR if you have the right mod installed. Mod creator LukeRoss has been hard at work putting together a VR mod for Elden Ring, and it seems to work quite well. This mod isn’t free, though, so you’ll need to become a member on his Patreon page to use it. This mod also isn’t ready at the time of writing, but LukeRoss plans to have a working version available for all Patreon members very soon.

LukeRoss’ Elden Ring mod comes with two modes. The first is the classic VR experience, allowing you to play the entire game from a first-person perspective. This is what most VR fans will want since it gets them up close and personal with the action, allowing them to immerse themselves in the game truly. However, the mod also includes a third-person camera for purists, something LukeRoss was keen to leave in the mod for those that want more immersion but don’t want to compromise on the core experience.

This isn’t the first VR mode LukeRoss has made. In the past, he’s released VR mods for Cyberpunk 2077, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Half-Life: Alyx. These mods have all worked rather well, which is why he has almost 2500 people signed up to his Patreon page.