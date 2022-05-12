Can you play Evil Dead: The Game offline?

Evil Dead: The Game is a PvP cooperative game where you and four other Survivors will be working together to dead the forces of darkness. You have the option to play as one of the four Survivors, or you can assume the role of a Demon and take out the Survivors before they banish you. Because Evil Dead: The Game focuses on the PvP elements of the game, can you play it offline without an internet connection?

Playing Evil Dead: The Game offline

We were unable to connect to the Evil Dead: The Game when the servers were offline. Without an internet connection, jumping into the game was not viable, and we could not go through the main menu. With this in mind, it looks like you won’t be able to play Evil Dead: The Game while you have an offline connection. If you ever go offline while playing Evil Dead: The Game, you will go back to the main menu. The game will ask if you want to try logging in, attempt to do so, and it will show that your connection to your service is not available. When this happens, you cannot proceed and play the game.

While there are parts of Evil Dead: The Game that allows you to play the game solo, you still need to have an internet connection to this game. This includes the Missions and Solo play mode. If you’re struggling with keeping your connection active to the game, we recommend no other services in your home are also on this connection, as they might be bringing it down. You can also reset your router, let it reset, and then try again. You want to make sure you close out of the Evil Dead: The Game application and then start it up before attempting to reconnect.

You can enter the main menu and choose what game mode you want to play after your internet connection has been reestablished.