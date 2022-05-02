Can you play Nintendo Switch Sports on a Switch Lite? Answered

The Nintendo Switch Sports harkens back to the classic Wii Sports games, using the motion control of the Joy-Cons to full effect. However, does that mean Switch Sports cannot work on a Switch Lite? A Switch Lite is a pure handheld device with no detachable Joy-Cons, which would make a vast majority of the games in Switch Sports unplayable.

Fortunately, Nintendo Switch Sports is playable on the Switch Lite, though it’s limited. The game can only be played on TV or in Tabletop mode. Players can use Tabletop mode with their Lite, but players will need their own set of external Joy-Cons to play Switch Sports. Players won’t be able to substitute Joy-Cons with a Switch Pro Controller; the Pro Controller is not compatible with Switch Sports.

Though players can lean their Switch Lite against a wall or something to switch it to Tabletop mode, there are Lite accessories that gamers can buy to more conveniently put their Lite in Tabletop mode. Nintendo does sell a Switch Lite Stand for this specific purpose.

Players will not be able to play local co-op mode on Switch Sports with their Switch Lite. Switch Sports requires TV Mode for local games that requires two or more players like tennis, badminton, and volleyball. However, online multiplayer still works on the Nintendo Switch Lite.