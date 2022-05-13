Can you play Rainbow Six Mobile with a controller? Answered

As smart phones get more capable of playing more demanding video games, it will undoubetdly continue to become a secondary way for gamers to play more games that would be considered at home on consoles or PC. With popular streaming services letting you connect your favorite Bluetooth controller to play your games, that is a feature that will be standard in many phone games that need it. With Rainbow Six Mobile being a phone version of Rainbow Six Siege, can you connect a controller and play that way?

Related: Rainbow Six Mobile preserves the core siege experience while moving in a new direction – Interview

Can you play Rainbow Six Mobile with a controller?

At least as of this writing, there is no way to play Rainbow Six Mobile with any controller. During the game’s early Alpha playtest, there is no option or compatibility when you connect a controller. We tried connecting an Xbox controller and the game did not recognize any inputs being pressed. Ubisoft has not announced any controller support for the game in the future.

Speaking speculatively, we would be surprised to see controller support added to Rainbow Six Mobile in the future. The game has completely rebuilt Siege to work with your phone’s touch controls. That being said, letting some players access their usual controller that they play with in the console game would definitely bring in questions of fairness.

If controller support is ever added or announced to come to Rainbow Six Mobile we will update this article. In the meantime, we definitely recommend getting used to playing the fame with its normal touch controls. Everything from the main game is there for you to use, but placed on a screen, making your first few games a little awkward when you first play, even if you have played Siege in the past.