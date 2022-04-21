Can you play Sea of Thieves offline? Answered

Sailing the world of Sea of Thieves will be an adventure that takes up plenty of time as you live out your dreams as a pirate. The ongoing game has received constant content updates over the years, but playing with other players is not always desirable for some people. Whether you want to play independently or your internet connection is down, can you play Sea of Thieves offline?

Related: Will the Arena mode return to Sea of Thieves? Answered

Unfortunately for anyone who wants to have a world all to themselves at any time, Sea of Thieves can not be played offline. It requires a persistent connection to be able to play. If you disconnect at any point, you will be returned to the menu until your connection returns.

Sea of Thieves requires an internet connection to play because it is built around being a shared world. The experience the game is trying to give you is as a pirate that can encounter and interact with other pirates played by real people, not AI. While there are plenty of AI enemies, dealing only with them would take away from the main goal of the game: having a pirate adventure, whether that means making allies or enemies on the water.