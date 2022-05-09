The Mage Hunts in Salt and Sacrifice pit you against some of the toughest enemies in the game. Each of the Mage Hunts you encounter through your playthrough provides a unique boss you’ll need to fight against. While chasing the Mage down, they’ll send multiple minions against you, dropping precious resources you can use in your crafting recipes. Can you repeat Mage Hunts in Salt and Sacrifice?

From what we can tell, after defeating a Mage through its specific Hunt, you will no longer be able to start that hunt from the exact location. The Mage has been defeated, and you’ve devoured its soul. However, the Mage is added to your character’s Beastiary, detailing the items it can potentially drop.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Then, whenever you revisit that area where the Mage initially appeared, you’ll have the chance to encounter that mage. The battle will be different, though. You’ll have to chase after the mage as it bounces around the map, and it will not have a health bar. You’ll have to focus on attacking it until you can devour its heart once again. You can do this after beating a Mage in a region and then seeking it out again. These encounters are excellent for anyone trying to hunt after a particular set of resources for more powerful weapons and armor. We recommend doing this a few times before proceeding to the next area.

Whenever hunting any of these Mages, you may want to rest at an Obelisk to replenish your healing salves during these encounters. You can do this without having to restart a Mage encounter.