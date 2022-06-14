Can you respawn and refight bosses in Core Keeper?

Core Keeper drops you into a colossal underground space and leaves you to explore as you see fit. As you delve into the depths, you’ll battle bosses that require you to have upgraded your gear over time. However, once these bosses are gone, there’s not much to work toward. This guide explains if you can respawn and refight bosses in Core Keeper, so you can keep the fun going for longer.

Is it possible to respawn and refight bosses?

It is possible to respawn and refight bosses in Core Keeper, but you’ll need to progress a bit through the main campaign first. The second NPC you meet is a merchant that will sell you Summoning Idols for each of the first three bosses, Glurch the Abominous Mass, Ghorm the Devourer, and The Hive Mother. However, you can also use one of these, The Giant Slime Summoning Idol, to respawn one of the optional bosses, Ivy the Poisonous Mass. Azeos is a tricky boss to understand because it seems to respawn every time you start the game after killing it, though this could simply be a bug.

How to respawn and refight bosses

Once you’ve purchased one of the idols for a boss, then you need to take them to the runes that those bosses were guarding when you first fought them. Place the Summoning Idol on the rune, and the boss will respawn after the rune glows blue for a few seconds. This allows you to respawn and refight bosses as much as you like, though there’s a cooldown of respawning them that’s between 10 to 20 minutes. We’ve outlined the idol you need for each boss below.