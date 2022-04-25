The Overwatch 2 PvP beta will be a preview event available to everyone who signs up for it. If you submit your Battle.net account to the Overwatch team, you’ll have the chance to join this open beta from April 26 to May 17, giving you a small idea of what the game will be like when it launches. While not a final build, you can check out many of the changes Blizzard has put together. For this preview, can you stream during the Overwatch 2 PvP beta?

We can confirm that everyone who has access to the beta and can play the game from April 26 to May 17 has the chance to stream their gameplay. Blizzard is encouraging this and wants people to stream the game to their fans so as many people as possible can check out this product. Despite it being a beta, this is not such an early build that Blizzard doesn’t want eyes on it.

Many people interested in jumping into the PvP beta on April 26 have been asking this question and don’t want to lose their chance of playing for the entire time they have access to the game.

This might not be the case for every PvP or PvE betas that come out before Overwatch 2’s official launch, but you will be safe from April 26 to May 17. Multiple streamers will be broadcasting this game and are working with Blizzard. If you have not received a beta code, you could potentially watch those specific streamers to earn a code.