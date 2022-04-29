Can you swim in Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt?

Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt is a battle royale title set in the World of Darkness. Players are confined to the city of Prague and battle it out each night for supremacy while the Entity hunts them all down as equals. This guide explains whether you can swim or not in the game, providing you with an advantage over your enemies.

Can you swim around Prague?

Screenshot by DoubleXP

It’s not possible to swim in Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt. We tried this out but ended up being eaten by a shark. This fits with the lore of the World of Darkness, but it does feel somewhat cheap. However, if a game master was controlling the game, and every player was a character in a tabletop game, the game master would have every right to create a situation that meant sharks were in every part of the water around the city. This serves as a lore-friendly, if hard to believe, way to keep players on dry land and within the confines of the red fog.

Can vampires swim in the World of Darkness?

The community largely seems to agree that vampires can swim in the World of Darkness unless something else gets in their way and kills them. For example, a vampire could be pushed overboard during an ocean cruise and float down to the point where sunlight doesn’t penetrate. From there, all they need to do is wait until night before swimming back up to avoid death. There’s no definitive answer on whether they’d be eaten by sharks and other marine life or not, but fans usually leave this up to the game master in tabletop games set in the universe. Vampires may be terrifying to all life, but mindless creatures at the bottom of the ocean are an entirely different breed.