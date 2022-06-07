Can you tame Allays in Minecraft? Answered

The Allay is one of the Minecraft 1.19 The Wild’s most exciting new additions to the game. These small fairy-like creatures are very friendly and love to fly around the area looking for a resource to bring back to you. With them being so friendly, some people are likely going to want to tame them and have them by their side full time. So, is there a way to tame Allays in Minecraft?

How to tame Allays in Minecraft

Unfortunately, Allays can not be tamed in Minecraft. While they are a friendly mob, they will not blindly follow you without some input from you. If you hand them an item, they will constantly stay within a certain vicinity of you while looking for more of that item to pick up. If you take away that item, they will fly around randomly.

While it may be disappointing that you can not assign an Allay to a player, this does allow multiple people to interact with and claim Allays. If you take away their item, another player can come up and give them a different item to search for. “Ownership” of the Allay then swaps over to that other player. This does mean you will constantly need to have them searching for stuff to stop them from leaving and going off on their own.

Another way to keep Allays close to a certain area is to place and play a Note Block. Any Allay that can hear the music will return to that block, drop whatever item they have scavenged to that point, and make it easy to swap out for another item.