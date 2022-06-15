Can you tame Ocelots in Minecraft?

Gathering and taming animal mobs in Minecraft is something that a lot of pet lovers will pursue. If you have the proper resources, you can befriend many different animals. When Ocelots made their debut in the game, players could give them fish to tame them and turn them into Cats. However, since then the two have been separated and Cats can be found and tamed on their own. Following the change, can you still tame Ocelots in Minecraft?

How to tame Ocelots in Minecraft

Unfortunately, following the separation of Ocelots and Cats in Minecraft, Ocelots can no longer be tamed. Cats are the lone feline mob that you can tame and have follow you.

While you cannot befriend Ocelots, you can have them trust you. You can find Ocelots in jungle biomes (except sparse and bamboo jungles in Java). When you encounter them, they will spring away in fear. If you see them, hold either Raw Salmon or Raw CoD in your hand and do not move quickly. Let them approach you and feed them until hearts appear.

When an Ocelot trusts you, it will follow you around and not despawn unless you get really far away. This is different from taming a Cat because you can not have them sit and they will not gather gifts for you. However, they will still scare away Creepers and Phantoms and do not take fall damage.

If you encounter baby Ocelots you can also give them Raw Cod and Raw Salmon to try and get them to trust you.