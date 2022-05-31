Can you tame Tek Dinos and Creatures in Ark Survival Evolved? Answered

Ark: Survival Evolved brings our dinosaur game-loving sides to life. It’s filled with dozens of familiar and unfamiliar dinosaurs and creatures waiting to be tamed. The mighty T-Rex, the speedy Raptor, and the adorable Stegosaurus are just a few fantastic creatures players can add to their tame list. Ark also has a way of bringing in new and strange creatures. For example, Lost Island saw the introduction of the adorable Sinomacrops and the odd Amargasaurus. Ark even has a way of remixing some of the older dinosaurs into shiny new forms — literally, in the form of Tek Dinos. Can you tame these beasts?

The benefit of Tek Dinos

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Tek Dinos are the metallic Tek versions of the regular dinosaurs in Ark. They’re brighter, sleeker, and have some extra benefits. Tek Dinos are the perfect option for the Tribes looking to perfect their gameplay. They have a higher level cap than their base forms, which means if you tame a max-level Tek Dino, you’ll potentially be able to get more levels into the stats you’re looking for. Killing Tek Dinos will also grant you Scrap Metal, Element Dust, Oil, and Electronics instead of the usual Raw Meat and Hide.

Taming Tek Dinos

Image via Studio Wildcard

Tek Dinos can be tamed. The good news is that they require nothing special to be tamed either, apart from the Tek Wyvern. The Tek Wyvern, or the Voidwyrm as it’s officially known, requires special taming food and to be Passively Tamed. Voidwyrms are also only found on the Genesis Part 2 map in the space area, and you’ll need to feed them Mutagen. The Tek Stryder needs to be hacked once you reach a certain level and then you can tame them with Mutagen.

Based on the type of Tek Dino you’re trying to tame, you’ll need to feed them Mutton, Base Veggies, or Kibble. The type of Kibble you’ll need includes the following: