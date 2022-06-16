The core of Pokémon is trading and collecting them with other players, and Pokémon Go follows this same mindset. The more people you know and interact with in your local community, the more chances you have to trade Pokémon, adding more depth to your collection. Meltan is an interesting case, though. Can you trade Meltan in Pokémon Go?

Can you trade Meltan with players?

Unfortunately, you cannot transfer Meltan in a trade to other players outside your account. After you catch Meltan, it’s yours forever. The reason this happens is that Meltan is a Mythical Pokémon. There are only a handful of Mythical Pokémon in the game, and they typically show up for special events. Meltan is one of these Pokémon, and you will only have a limited time to catch it, adding it to your collection. We recommend focusing on trying to increase your chances of finding it when it does appear, typically as a Mystery Box reward.

Mythical Pokémon are highly sought-after choices, so players cannot exchange this, which can feel a little frustrating. However, it’s not the worst thing in the world because Meltan is more available than some other mythical Pokémon in Pokémon Go. If you’re looking to catch Meltan, it’s typically available by trading a Pokémon from Pokémon Go to the Pokémon Home platform. Alternatively, you can transfer a Pokémon from Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu! or Let’s Go, Eevee! to Pokémon Home.

Meltan’s evolved form, Melmetal, is a powerful Pokémon to use in PvP and raids. We highly recommend this option and adding it to your roster dramatically benefits you. The more Meltan Candies you can earn, the stronger your Melmetal will be when you want to use it.