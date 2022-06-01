Can you trade Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are mainline entries to the Pokémon franchise that provide players with a similar experience to Pokémon Sword and Shield. There’s a vast open world to explore filled with Pokémon to capture and trainers to battle. However, the games also have brand new features such as multiplayer, adding unexpected elements to your playthrough. This guide explains if those multiplayer elements include trading and how it works.

Do Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have trading?

Image via The Pokémon Company

Thankfully yes, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet do have trading functionality. Using it, you can give another player one of your Pokémon in exchange for one of theirs. The best use for this is getting the version exclusive Pokémon like Koraidon and Miraidon, the legendaries in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. That’s not the only use for it, though, since someone can trade you an extremely powerful Pokémon to help you with a gym battle or give you an edge when going out into the wilds to hunt for shiny Pokémon.

How does trading work?

Image via The Pokemon Company

At the time of writing, the specific details of how to trade Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet haven’t been explained. However, it’s likely to be the same as it is in previous games. With that in mind, we know that you’ll need to be close to another player or able to connect to them online. This will almost certainly be an action you initiate in the pause menu, followed by a cutscene that shows you and the other player trading your Pokémon. Unlike previous entries to the series, it doesn’t look like you’ll need to use a Trading Post or any other location in the game to initiate a trade. If this is correct, you can trade from almost anywhere in the game world, meaning there’s no need to go to the wild area or a specific point on the map to trade if you’re in the middle of something else.

Related: How to trade Pokémon online in Pokémon Legends: Arceus