Can you transfer harmony shards in Lost Ark? Answered

Lost Ark has an elaborate gear system, requiring you to upgrade each piece in order to advance to new content. The more you upgrade your gear, the higher the Item Level you become, which allows you to participate in more and more content. However, there are tons of resources required when upgrading gear. This includes Harmony Shards, which is a currency you need to upgrade gear in Lost Ark.

If you have alternate characters, you have the ability to transfer certain resources to other characters to speed up their honing process. The question becomes: are you able to transfer harmony shards to other characters in Lost Ark? This guide will answer how you can share harmony shards between characters on one account, so you can speed up the process of leveling up a character.

Can you transfer Harmony Shards?

Harmony Shards that are already redeemed on a character unfortunately cannot be shared between characters. Each individual character has their own amount of Harmony Shards, and it is not shared between characters.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The only way you can share shards between characters is by sharing roster tradeable pouches. These pouches are dropped from instances such as Secret Maps and can be moved into your Roster Storage. Once moved into your Roster Storage, other characters in your roster can claim them.

You can tell if a pouch is tradable or not if it says “Tradable” in your item description. If it’s not Tradable, the item will say “Untradable,” and also read as “Bound” in the name of the item. This is the only way you can share shards between characters. Otherwise, you cannot share these items between characters.

That’s all you need to know about whether or not you can transfer harmony shards between accounts in Lost Ark! Harmony Shards are somewhat difficult to obtain in large numbers for all your characters, so be sure to get as many Tradable shards as possible.