Can you transfer your character to another server in Diablo Immortal?

Your first server in any MMO is typically the best one for you. It offers the best connection and the least amount of latency which is essential for many online games. Alas, maybe things aren’t working out for you in that server and you want to take your business elsewhere. While you probably won’t find one with a better connection, you can still take your character with you, right? Diablo Immortal is filled with many things, but can you transfer your character between servers?

How to change servers

Screenshot by DoubleXP

When you first start your journey in Diablo Immortal, you are forced to choose a server to join. Typically the first one that it gives you is the best one for you to be in. If you decide you want to join a different server, maybe to join a friend’s world or to get a fresh start somewhere else, you will need to go to the title screen. This will appear when you launch the game or you can go back to the title screen from in the game by selecting your character’s profile image in the upper left corner, pressing the more options button with the three dots, and selecting “leave game.” This will return you to the character menu where you can press the X button in the upper-right corner to return to the title screen.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once you have made it to the title screen, select the small bar where your current server name is. For us, it is Plains of Despair. Selecting this will bring up all of the servers you can join and every region. Make sure to choose the correct region and a server with a low latency. This will help the game run properly and prevent you from lagging.

Can you transfer your character?

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Blizzard has prevented you from doing many things in Diablo Immortal and transferring your character is one of them. If you decide to change your server, like with the battle pass, you will need to start all over with a new character. Luckily, you can always go back to your original server and your character will still be there. Hopefully, Blizzard will update the game in the future to allow for character transfers across servers like in World of Warcraft.