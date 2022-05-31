Can you turn off blood in Ark Survival Evolved? Answered

While Ark: Survival Evolved is a game that certainly has a lot to offer in terms of taming and raising dinosaurs, there’s a lot more to it than that. Ark provides a ton of different game modes for any type of player, ranging from the traditional non-pressured PvE mode, where players can enjoy their best lives building bases and raising dinosaurs, to crazy modded modes that change the way the game is played. Ark’s number one appeal, however, is the PvP aspect. Players join to form Tribes and battle for Alpha status on their servers in often violent and bloody battles. Unfortunately, this can often be a little too much to stomach, raising the question, can you turn the blood off in Ark?

Turning off the blood through settings in Ark

Ark has a lot of customizability in its settings. You can change them as you like to suit your own preferences and needs. For example, players who are looking to enjoy the PvE of the game can set their lighting settings to showcase the dynamic lighting mode of the game, while hardcore PvP players have been known to go as far as writing custom .ini files.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The good news is that for players looking to reduce the overall violence and blood effects from Ark are that you don’t need to go tampering with your game files. Instead, you can follow these simple steps:

If you’re on a server and playing, press the button for your menu. Otherwise select Options from the main menu. Select Options from the menu that appears if you’re playing on a server already. At the top, look for Advanced Settings, which is the second icon. You’ll need to look for the Blood Damage Overlays options and ensure it is unchecked.

By doing this, your player will no longer show a blood effect when being damaged, when you’re harvesting corpses, or when damage is being inflicted upon your dinosaurs. This will minimize your screen effects, but it will also be much harder to know when things are attacking you or your tames.