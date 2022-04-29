Can you turn off motion controls in Nintendo Switch Sports? Answered

Nintendo Switch Sports is the triumphant return of Wii Sports that will easily have the interest of anyone who witnessed the days of that original game in the 2000s. On the outside, these look like simple games based on real sports, but that original title transcended the gaming community to the point that pretty much anyone you knew was giving the game a try. The biggest selling point of the Wii and Wii Sports was its motion controls, and those are back with Nintendo Switch Sports. Can you turn them off at all?

Unfortunately for anyone who is not a fan of motion controls, Nintendo Switch Sports is completely built around the idea of moving your body to emulate yourself playing the chosen sport. Because of that, you can not turn off the motion controls in favor of traditional button presses.

Every game mode here relies on the movements you make with the Joy-Con controllers. While there are button presses also attributed while you move the controller, there is no way to play the game with only those buttons and joystick.

For anyone who somehow has never played Wii Sports, that was the entire point of that game. It was a pack-in game that was meant to sell people on the idea of the Wii’s motion control remote, and everyone loved the simpleness of performing actions you already knew to play the game. With Nintendo Switch Sports reviving that formula, we are not surprised that Nintendo would make motion controls mandatory.