Can you turn off safety reminders in Nintendo Switch Sports?

Nintendo Switch Sports does not hold back with its safety reminders. Every time you start a new game, you are reminded to either have enough room around you as you play or to have the Joy-Con strap safely adjusted around your wrist to avoid throwing the controller. Can you disable these pesky safety reminders?

No, you can not turn off the safety reminders in Nintendo Switch Sports. With a game that is wholly focused on motion controls and moving around, Nintendo’s first priority is ensuring that they do not get sued for someone being injured or possessions breaking while playing the game. While the safety reminders are there to remind you from doing anything like that, they are also placed there to protect the company from any legal action.

No one wants to be casually playing a video game and then break their TV or cause bodily harm to friends or family. The safety reminders are there to help ensure that you are always playing safely while enjoying the game.

While you may find the safety reminders annoying, it is important to note that these messages normally take place during loading screens, so you are mostly being shown them while the game is being prepared.