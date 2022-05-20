Can you use a GameCube controller for MultiVersus? Answered

No matter what MultiVersus does, it will always be compared to Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros series. Both sides take many beloved characters across their focused media areas and faces them off in a fighting game that makes use of their special abilities. While there is no shortage of memorable Smash features that make the series standout, one of the more notable ones is that players can hook up GameCube controllers in most Smash games to play like they would in the early 2000s. Can you connect a Nintendo GameCube controller to MultiVersus?

Can you play MultiVersus with a Nintendo GameCube controller?

If you are a GameCube controller only aficionado for Smash-like games, there is a way to play MultiVersus with the iconic controller, but only if you are playing on Steam with an unofficial controller. Obviously, PlayStation and Xbox players can not use a Nintendo controller on their console and there is no announced Switch port of the game. That being said, if you purchase a third-party controller shaped like a GameCube pad with a USB dongle, you can connect it while playing MultiVersus.

If you decide to go this route, it is important to note that the experience likely will not be perfect. As is often the case, purchasing a third-party controller of any kind can be a toss up in quality and have you questioning your purchase.

As of this writing, we do not have confirmation if the official GameCube controller adapter for Wii U or Switch will allow you to play MultiVersus with the official controller on PC. We also do not know about an official Nintendo Switch port supporting the accesory. We will update this article when we know for sure.