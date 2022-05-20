Can you use a mouse and keyboard with MultiVersus?

MultiVersus is an all-new platform fighter that is available across most modern systems and PC, but can you play it with a mouse and keyboard? After playing the closed alpha, we can give you a definitive answer.

Is MultiVersus mouse and keyboard compatible?

MultiVersus does work with a mouse and keyboard if you don’t have a controller handy but expect some poor results with your gameplay. As MultiVersus is a fast-paced platform fighter, you’ll need to be able to react quickly to the action on screen. Unfortunately, there isn’t enough precision with using the keys as opposed to the controller’s thumbsticks. We think the most optimal input for MultiVersus on PC is a GameCube controller with the legacy of the Super Smash Bros series for the genre, but you may think differently.

What are the controls for the mouse and keyboard?

Playing MultiVersus with a mouse and keyboard has you focusing on the right side of the control space. Here are the following default controls that can thankfully be customized to your liking:

Attack – J or LMB

Special -K or RMB

Dodge – L or MMB

Jump – Space

Neutral Attack – U

Neutral Special – I

Neutral Evade – O

Up – W

Right – D

Down – S

Left – A

Taunt – T or 1

Taunt 2 – 2

Taunt 3 – 3

Taunt 4 – 4

Pick up item – H

You can see or alter your controls under the “Settings” menu. It’s indicated by a gear symbol on the left side of the main menu. Under the first tab called “Controls,” you’ll see keyboard and mouse as an option You can also alter them while in training mode, so you can test out your controls straight away.

The mouse is mainly used as a way to get around the menus. You can also give a slice of toast to other players after a set of three rounds; they’re a good way to motivate other players who are doing well in MultiVersus. It’s similar to shouting out players in Overwatch.