If you’ve been diligently keeping up with Pokémon Home, you know that the game has a huge variety of challenges for you to complete. While there is initially only a handful to see on the home screen of the app, there are a total of 300 challenges that await you as you transfer Pokémon into your Pokédex.

Want to complete every challenge in the game? You’ll need to do a lot of work and play through plenty of Pokémon games. Here are all of them and what you have to do to complete them.

All Challenges in Pokémon Home and how to complete them

Linking the Pokémon Home app to your Nintendo Switch allows you to transfer and store your Pokémon for use in other games. Challenges in the app are completed by depositing Pokémon of a certain type into your Pokédex or through trading with other players. There are also a handful of challenges in Pokémon Home that are completed by performing seemingly mundane tasks within the app. They won’t appear in the app until you’ve completed them, so there is no real way of knowing what they are without doing them.

Pokémon Challenges

Deposit 10 Pokémon with an Adamant Nature

Deposit 10 Pokémon with a Bashful Nature

Deposit 10 Pokémon with a Bold Nature

Deposit 10 Pokémon with a Brave Nature

Deposit 10 Pokémon with a Calm Nature

Deposit 10 Pokémon with a Careful Nature

Deposit 10 Pokémon with a Docile Nature

Deposit 10 Pokémon with a Gentle Nature

Deposit 10 Pokémon with a Hardy Nature!

Deposit 10 Pokémon with a Hasty Nature!

Deposit 10 Pokémon with an Impish Nature!

Deposit 10 Pokémon with a Jolly Nature!

Deposit 10 Pokémon with a Lax Nature!

Deposit 10 Pokémon with a Lonely Nature!

Deposit 10 Pokémon with a Mild Nature!

Deposit 10 Pokémon with a Modest Nature!

Deposit 10 Pokémon with a Naive Nature!

Deposit 10 Pokémon with a Naughty Nature!

Deposit 10 Pokémon with a Quiet Nature!

Deposit 10 Pokémon with a Quirky Nature!

Deposit 10 Pokémon with a Rash Nature!

Deposit 10 Pokémon with a Relaxed Nature!

Deposit 10 Pokémon with a Sassy Nature!

Deposit 10 Pokémon with a Serious Nature!

Deposit 10 Pokémon with a Timid Nature!

Deposit 30 Ditto

Deposit 30 Pikachu

Deposit Pokémon in a Beast Ball!

Deposit Pokémon in a Cherish Ball!

Deposit Pokémon in a Dive Ball!

Deposit Pokémon in a Dream Ball!

Deposit Pokémon in a Dusk Ball!

Deposit Pokémon in a Fast Ball!

Deposit Pokémon in a Friend Ball!

Deposit Pokémon in a Great Ball!

Deposit Pokémon in a Heavy Ball!

Deposit Pokémon in a Heal Ball!

Deposit Pokémon in a Level Ball!

Deposit Pokémon in a Love Ball!

Deposit Pokémon in a Lure Ball!

Deposit Pokémon in a Luxury Ball!

Deposit Pokémon in a Master Ball!

Deposit Pokémon in a Moon Ball!

Deposit Pokémon in a Nest Ball!

Deposit Pokémon in a Net Ball!

Deposit Pokémon in a Poké Ball!

Deposit Pokémon in a Premier Ball!

Deposit Pokémon in a Quick Ball!

Deposit Pokémon in a Repeat Ball!

Deposit Pokémon in a Safari Ball!

Deposit Pokémon in a Sport Ball!

Deposit Pokémon in a Timer Ball!

Deposit Pokémon in a Ultra Ball!

Deposit Shiny Pokémon

Register 100 different species of Pokémon that live in the Alola Region

Register 18 patterns of Vivillon

Register 20 species of Pokémon that were restored from Fossils!

Register 28 patterns of Unown

Register 4 forms of Oricorio!

Register 5 different species of Ultra Beast

Register 6 forms of Rotom!

Register 7 forms of Minior

Register Abilities!

Register Alcremie’s Forms

Register all the first-partner Pokémon that trainers can choose in Alola!

Register all the first-partner Pokémon that trainers can choose in Hoenn!

Register all the first-partner Pokémon that trainers can choose in Johto!

Register all the first-partner Pokémon that trainers can choose in Galar!

Register all the first-partner Pokémon that trainers can choose in Kalos!

Register all the first-partner Pokémon that trainers can choose in Kanto!

Register all the first-partner Pokémon that trainers can choose in Sinnoh!

Register all the first-partner Pokémon that trainers can choose in Unova!

Register Autumn Form Deerling and Autumn Form Sawsbuck

Register Blastoise from the good ol’ Kanto Region!

Register Bug-type Pokémon

Register Charizard from the good ol’ Kanto Region!

Register Charizard from the Kanto Region

Register Cosmog, Cosmoem, Solgaleo and Lunala from the Alola Region

Register Dark-type Pokémon

Register Dialga from the Sinnoh Region

Register Dialga, Palkia and Giratina from the Sinnoh Region

Register Diancie from the Kalos Region

Register Dragon-type Pokémon

Register Eevee and 8 of Eevee’s Evolutions

Register Eevee from the Kanto Region!

Register Eevee from the Unova Region

Register Electric-type Pokémon

Register Fairy-type Pokémon

Register Fighting-type Pokémon

Register Fire-type Pokémon

Register Flying-type Pokémon

Register Ghost-type Pokémon

Register Giratina from the Sinnoh Region

Register Grass-type Pokémon

Register Groudon and Kyogrefrom the Hoenn Region

Register Groudon from the Hoenn Region

Register Groudon from the good ol’ Hoenn Region

Register Ground-type Pokémon

Register Ho-Oh from the good ol’ Johto Region

Register Ho-Oh from the Johto Region

Register Ice-type Pokémon

Register Kyogre from the Hoenn Region

Register Kyogre from the good ol’ Hoenn Region

Register Litwick from the Unova Region

Register Lugia from the good ol’ Johto Region

Register Lugia from the Johto Region

Register Lunala and Necrozma from the Alola Region

Register Lunala from the Alola Region

Register Meloetta

Register Mudkip, Marshtomp and Swampert from the Hoenn Region!

Register Normal-type Pokémon

Register Palkia from the Sinnoh Region

Register Physical Moves

Register Pikachu from the Kanto Region!

Register Pikachu from the good ol’ Kanto Region!

Register Pikachu wearing a hat

Register Poison-type Pokémon

Register Psychic-type Pokémon

Register Pulverizing Snorlax

Register Rayquaza from the good ol’ Hoenn Region

Register Rayquaza from the Hoenn Region

Register Reshiram from the Unova Region

Register Reshiram and Kyurem from the Unova Region

Register Rock-type Pokémon

Register Shaymin

Register Shiny Genesect

Register Shiny Metagross

Register Solgaleo and Necrozma from the Alola Region

Register Solgaleo from the Alola Region

Register Solgaleo, Lunala and Necrozma from Alola

Register Special Moves

Register Spring Form Deerling and Spring Form Sawsbuck

Register status moves

Register Steel-type Pokémon

Register Suicune from the good ol’ Johto Region

Register Summer Form Deerling and Summer Form Sawsbuck

Register the guardian deities of Alola!

Register Torchic, Combusken and Blaziken from the Hoenn Region!

Register Treecko, Grovyle and Sceptile from the Hoenn Region!

Register Treecko, Torchic, and Mudkip from the Hoenn Region!

Register Turtwig, Chimchar and Piplup from the Sinnoh Region!

Register Venusaur from the good ol’ Kanto Region!

Register Venusaur from the Kanto Region

Register Water-type Pokémon

Register Winter Form Deerling and Winter Form Sawsbuck

Register Xerneas from the Kalos Region

Register Yveltal from the Kalos region

Register Zacian from the Galar Region

Register Zamazenta from the Galar Region

Register Zekrom from the Unova Region

Register Zekrom and Kyurem from the Unova Region

Trading Challenges

Complete a Room Trade

Deposit 10 Pokemon at once in the Wonder Box

Host a Room Trade with 20 people in it

Trade Hitmonlee and Hitmonchan

Trade Latias and Latios

Trade male Meowstic and female Meowstic

Trade Nidorino and Gengar

Trade Nidoking and Nidoqueen

Trade Pikachu and Mimikyu

Trade Pinsir and Heracross

Trade Plusle and Minun

Trade Shieldon and Crandos

Trade Solrock & Lunatone

Trade Staryu & Luvdisc

Trade the same Pokémon

Trade Sawk and Throh

Trade using a Room Trade

Trade using the GTS

Trade using the Wonder Box

Trade Voltorb and Foongus

Trade Vulpix and Alolan Vulpix

Trade Zangoose and Seviper

