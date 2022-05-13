Challenges in Pokémon Home and how to complete them
Gotta complete them all.
If you’ve been diligently keeping up with Pokémon Home, you know that the game has a huge variety of challenges for you to complete. While there is initially only a handful to see on the home screen of the app, there are a total of 300 challenges that await you as you transfer Pokémon into your Pokédex.
Want to complete every challenge in the game? You’ll need to do a lot of work and play through plenty of Pokémon games. Here are all of them and what you have to do to complete them.
All Challenges in Pokémon Home and how to complete them
Linking the Pokémon Home app to your Nintendo Switch allows you to transfer and store your Pokémon for use in other games. Challenges in the app are completed by depositing Pokémon of a certain type into your Pokédex or through trading with other players. There are also a handful of challenges in Pokémon Home that are completed by performing seemingly mundane tasks within the app. They won’t appear in the app until you’ve completed them, so there is no real way of knowing what they are without doing them.
Pokémon Challenges
- Deposit 10 Pokémon with an Adamant Nature
- Deposit 10 Pokémon with a Bashful Nature
- Deposit 10 Pokémon with a Bold Nature
- Deposit 10 Pokémon with a Brave Nature
- Deposit 10 Pokémon with a Calm Nature
- Deposit 10 Pokémon with a Careful Nature
- Deposit 10 Pokémon with a Docile Nature
- Deposit 10 Pokémon with a Gentle Nature
- Deposit 10 Pokémon with a
- Deposit 10 Pokémon with a Hardy Nature!
- Deposit 10 Pokémon with a Hasty Nature!
- Deposit 10 Pokémon with an Impish Nature!
- Deposit 10 Pokémon with a Jolly Nature!
- Deposit 10 Pokémon with a Lax Nature!
- Deposit 10 Pokémon with a Lonely Nature!
- Deposit 10 Pokémon with a Mild Nature!
- Deposit 10 Pokémon with a Modest Nature!
- Deposit 10 Pokémon with a Naive Nature!
- Deposit 10 Pokémon with a Naughty Nature!
- Deposit 10 Pokémon with a Quiet Nature!
- Deposit 10 Pokémon with a Quirky Nature!
- Deposit 10 Pokémon with a Rash Nature!
- Deposit 10 Pokémon with a Relaxed Nature!
- Deposit 10 Pokémon with a Sassy Nature!
- Deposit 10 Pokémon with a Serious Nature!
- Deposit 10 Pokémon with a Timid Nature!
- Deposit 30 Ditto
- Deposit 30 Pikachu
- Deposit Pokémon in a Beast Ball!
- Deposit Pokémon in a Cherish Ball!
- Deposit Pokémon in a Dive Ball!
- Deposit Pokémon in a Dream Ball!
- Deposit Pokémon in a Dusk Ball!
- Deposit Pokémon in a Fast Ball!
- Deposit Pokémon in a Friend Ball!
- Deposit Pokémon in a Great Ball!
- Deposit Pokémon in a Heavy Ball!
- Deposit Pokémon in a Heal Ball!
- Deposit Pokémon in a Level Ball!
- Deposit Pokémon in a Love Ball!
- Deposit Pokémon in a Lure Ball!
- Deposit Pokémon in a Luxury Ball!
- Deposit Pokémon in a Master Ball!
- Deposit Pokémon in a Moon Ball!
- Deposit Pokémon in a Nest Ball!
- Deposit Pokémon in a Net Ball!
- Deposit Pokémon in a Poké Ball!
- Deposit Pokémon in a Premier Ball!
- Deposit Pokémon in a Quick Ball!
- Deposit Pokémon in a Repeat Ball!
- Deposit Pokémon in a Safari Ball!
- Deposit Pokémon in a Sport Ball!
- Deposit Pokémon in a Timer Ball!
- Deposit Pokémon in a Ultra Ball!
- Deposit Pokémon
- Deposit Shiny Pokémon
- Register 100 different species of Pokémon that live in the Alola Region
- Register 18 patterns of Vivillon
- Register 20 species of Pokémon that were restored from Fossils!
- Register 28 patterns of Unown
- Register 4 forms of Oricorio!
- Register 5 different species of Ultra Beast
- Register 6 forms of Rotom!
- Register 7 forms of Minior
- Register Abilities!
- Register Alcremie’s Forms
- Register all the first-partner Pokémon that trainers can choose in Alola!
- Register all the first-partner Pokémon that trainers can choose in Hoenn!
- Register all the first-partner Pokémon that trainers can choose in Johto!
- Register all the first-partner Pokémon that trainers can choose in Galar!
- Register all the first-partner Pokémon that trainers can choose in Kalos!
- Register all the first-partner Pokémon that trainers can choose in Kanto!
- Register all the first-partner Pokémon that trainers can choose in Sinnoh!
- Register all the first-partner Pokémon that trainers can choose in Unova!
- Register Autumn Form Deerling and Autumn Form Sawsbuck
- Register Blastoise from the good ol’ Kanto Region!
- Register Bug-type Pokémon
- Register Charizard from the good ol’ Kanto Region!
- Register Charizard from the Kanto Region
- Register Cosmog, Cosmoem, Solgaleo and Lunala from the Alola Region
- Register Dark-type Pokémon
- Register Dialga from the Sinnoh Region
- Register Dialga, Palkia and Giratina from the Sinnoh Region
- Register Diancie from the Kalos Region
- Register Dragon-type Pokémon
- Register Eevee and 8 of Eevee’s Evolutions
- Register Eevee from the Kanto Region!
- Register Eevee from the Unova Region
- Register Electric-type Pokémon
- Register Fairy-type Pokémon
- Register Fighting-type Pokémon
- Register Fire-type Pokémon
- Register Flying-type Pokémon
- Register Ghost-type Pokémon
- Register Giratina from the Sinnoh Region
- Register Grass-type Pokémon
- Register Groudon and Kyogrefrom the Hoenn Region
- Register Groudon from the Hoenn Region
- Register Groudon from the good ol’ Hoenn Region
- Register Ground-type Pokémon
- Register Ho-Oh from the good ol’ Johto Region
- Register Ho-Oh from the Johto Region
- Register Ice-type Pokémon
- Register Kyogre from the Hoenn Region
- Register Kyogre from the good ol’ Hoenn Region
- Register Litwick from the Unova Region
- Register Lugia from the good ol’ Johto Region
- Register Lugia from the Johto Region
- Register Lunala and Necrozma from the Alola Region
- Register Lunala from the Alola Region
- Register Meloetta
- Register Mudkip, Marshtomp and Swampert from the Hoenn Region!
- Register Normal-type Pokémon
- Register Palkia from the Sinnoh Region
- Register Physical Moves
- Register Pikachu from the Kanto Region!
- Register Pikachu from the good ol’ Kanto Region!
- Register Pikachu wearing a hat
- Register Poison-type Pokémon
- Register Psychic-type Pokémon
- Register Pulverizing Snorlax
- Register Rayquaza from the good ol’ Hoenn Region
- Register Rayquaza from the Hoenn Region
- Register Reshiram from the Unova Region
- Register Reshiram and Kyurem from the Unova Region
- Register Rock-type Pokémon
- Register Shaymin
- Register Shiny Genesect
- Register Shiny Metagross
- Register Solgaleo and Necrozma from the Alola Region
- Register Solgaleo from the Alola Region
- Register Solgaleo, Lunala and Necrozma from Alola
- Register Special Moves
- Register Spring Form Deerling and Spring Form Sawsbuck
- Register status moves
- Register Steel-type Pokémon
- Register Suicune from the good ol’ Johto Region
- Register Summer Form Deerling and Summer Form Sawsbuck
- Register the guardian deities of Alola!
- Register Torchic, Combusken and Blaziken from the Hoenn Region!
- Register Treecko, Grovyle and Sceptile from the Hoenn Region!
- Register Treecko, Torchic, and Mudkip from the Hoenn Region!
- Register Turtwig, Chimchar and Piplup from the Sinnoh Region!
- Register Venusaur from the good ol’ Kanto Region!
- Register Venusaur from the Kanto Region
- Register Water-type Pokémon
- Register Winter Form Deerling and Winter Form Sawsbuck
- Register Xerneas from the Kalos Region
- Register Yveltal from the Kalos region
- Register Zacian from the Galar Region
- Register Zamazenta from the Galar Region
- Register Zekrom from the Unova Region
- Register Zekrom and Kyurem from the Unova Region
Trading Challenges
- Complete a Room Trade
- Deposit 10 Pokemon at once in the Wonder Box
- Host a Room Trade with 20 people in it
- Trade Hitmonlee and Hitmonchan
- Trade Latias and Latios
- Trade male Meowstic and female Meowstic
- Trade Nidorino and Gengar
- Trade Nidoking and Nidoqueen
- Trade Pikachu and Mimikyu
- Trade Pinsir and Heracross
- Trade Plusle and Minun
- Trade Shieldon and Crandos
- Trade Solrock & Lunatone
- Trade Staryu & Luvdisc
- Trade the same Pokémon
- Trade Sawk and Throh
- Trade using a Room Trade
- Trade using the GTS
- Trade using the Wonder Box
- Trade Voltorb and Foongus
- Trade Vulpix and Alolan Vulpix
- Trade Zangoose and Seviper
Other Challenges
- Withdraw Butterfree from Pokémon HOME
- Move Pokémon from Pokémon Bank!
- Change your avatar icon 10 times
- Save up 100 Pokémon HOME Points
- Create Labels
- Check the news
- Receive presents through Mystery Gift
- Use Voice Recognition
- Use Pokémon Home