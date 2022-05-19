Cheat Codes to Unlock Characters in Lego Star Wars 3
All cheat codes to unlock characters, vehicles, skills, items, and more.
Lego Star Wars 3 offers everything the Star Wars community wants — entertaining gameplay mechanics, puzzles, expansive levels, enemies, multiplayer, and much more — all set in the Star Wars universe. The game also supports cheat codes, but we recommend using it after you have beaten the game once to make sure you’re not missing out on the fantastic experience the game offers without it. These cheat codes elevate the fun element and replayability value.
There are many cheat codes in Lego Star Wars 3, and you can use them to unlock characters, vehicles, items, skills, gameplay mechanics, and more.
Where and how to enter cheat codes in Lego Star Wars 3
- Pause the game
- Go to “EXTRAS” menu option
- Select “Enter Code” option
Here’s a complete list of Lego Star Wars 3 cheat codes and their results. Players are free to use these cheat codes in solo or co-op.
Lego Star Wars 3 cheat codes to unlock characters
- Aayla Secura: 2vg95b
- Adi Gallia: g2bfen
- Admiral Ackbar (Classic): 272y9q
- Admiral Yularen: ng6pyx
- Ashoka: 2vj9th
- Anakin Skywalker: f9vuyj
- Anakin Skywalker (Geonosian Arena): 9aa4dw
- Asajj Ventress: yg9dd7
- Aurra Sing: m2v1jv
- Bail Organa: gehx6c
- Barriss Offee: btvtz5
- Battle Droid: 5y7ma4
- Battle Droid Commander: lsu4lj
- Bib Fortuna: 9u4tf3
- Bobba Fett (Classic): ty2byj
- Boil: q5q39p
- Bossk: 2klw5r
- C-3PO: 574226
- Cad Bane: nhme85
- Captain Antilles (Classic): d8sngj
- Captain Rex: mw3qyh
- Captain Typho: gd6fx3
- Chancellor Palpatine: 5c62yq
- Chewbacca (Classic): 66uu3t
- Clone Pilot: hq7bvd
- Clone Shadow Trooper (Classic): 7gfncq
- Clone Trooper: np5gtt
- Commander Bly: 7cb6ns
- Commander Cody: smn259
- Commander Fil: u25hfc
- Commander Ponds: jrpr2a
- Commando Droid: qegu64
- Commando Stone: 5xzqsv
- Count Dooku: ewr7wm
- Darth Maul (Classic): qh68ak
- Darth Sidius (Classic): qxy5xn
- Darth Vader (Classic): fm4jb7
- Darth Vader Battle Damaged (Classic): nmjfbl
- Dr: Nuvo Vindi: mb9emw
- Echo: jb9e5s
- Eeth Koth: wufdya
- Gammorean Guard: wsfzzq
- General Grievous: 7fnu4t
- Geonosian Guard: gafzud
- Gold Super Battle Droid: 2c8nhp
- Gonk Droid: c686pk
- Grand Moff Tarkin: nh2405
- Greedo (Classic): fuw4c2
- Han Solo (Classic): kfdbxf
- Heavy Super Battle Droid: g65kjj
- Heavy Weapons Clone Trooper:wxutwy
- HELIOS 3D: 4axty4
- Hevy: eub8ug
- Hondo Hohnaka: 5a7xyx
- IG-86: eabpcp
- Imperial Guard (Classic): 5w6fgd
- Jango Fett: 5kzq4d
- Jar Jar Binks: mespts
- Jek: ayrec9
- Ki-Adi-Mundi: hgbctq
- Kit Fisto: pywj6n
- Lando Calrissian (Classic): eraewe
- LEP Servent Droid: sm3y9b
- Lieutenant Thire: 3neuxc
- Lork Durd: tkcyuz
- Luke Skywalker (Classic): pg37hf
- Luminara Uunduli: mkuyq8
- Lurman Villager: r35y7n
- Luxury Droid: v4wmjn
- Mace Windu: 8nvrwj
- MagnaGuard: 2kef2d
- Nahdar Vebb: zkxg43
- Neimoidian: bjb94j
- Nute Gunray: qfyxmc
- Obi-Wan Kenobi: j9hnf9
- Obi-Wan Kenobi (Classic): ffbu5m
- Obi-Wan Kenobi (Geonosian Arena): 5u9fjk
- Onaconda Farr: db7zqn
- Padme Amidala (Geonosian Arena): sz824q
- Padme Amidala: 8x87u6
- Pirate Ruffian: bh2ehu
- Plo Koon: bud4vu
- Poggle The Lesser: 4592wm
- Princess Leia (Classic): 2d3d3l
- Queen Neeyutnee: zqrn85
- Qui-Gon Jinn (Classic): lkhd3b
- R2-D2: rz5huv
- R3-S6: z87pau
- R4-P17: 5mxsya
- R6-H5: 7pmc3c
- Rebel Commando (Classic): pzmqnk
- Robonino: 2klw5r
- Rys: 4ptp53
- Savage Opress: mell07
- Senate Commando: epbplk
- Senate Commando (Republic): s4y7vw
- Senator Kharrus: ea4e9s
- Senator Philo: 9q7yct
- Shahan Alama: g4n7c2
- Sionver Boll: 5c62yq
- Stormtrooper (Classic): hpe7pz
- Super Battle Droid: mjkdv5
- Tee Watt Kaa: fyvshd
- Turk Flaso: hebhw5
- Tuscan Raider (Classic): gc2xsa
- TX-20: pe7fgd
- Undead Geonosian: qgenfd
- Vader’s Apprentice (Classic): egqq4v
- Wag Too: vruvsz
- Wat Tambor: zp8xvh
- Waxer: bnje79
- Unlocks: Wedge Antilles (Classic): drglws
- Whorm Loathsom: 4vvyqv
- Workout Clone Trooper: mp9dre
- Yoda: csqtmb