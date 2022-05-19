Cheat Codes to Unlock Characters in Lego Star Wars 3

Lego Star Wars 3 offers everything the Star Wars community wants — entertaining gameplay mechanics, puzzles, expansive levels, enemies, multiplayer, and much more — all set in the Star Wars universe. The game also supports cheat codes, but we recommend using it after you have beaten the game once to make sure you’re not missing out on the fantastic experience the game offers without it. These cheat codes elevate the fun element and replayability value.

There are many cheat codes in Lego Star Wars 3, and you can use them to unlock characters, vehicles, items, skills, gameplay mechanics, and more.

Where and how to enter cheat codes in Lego Star Wars 3

Pause the game

Go to “EXTRAS” menu option

Select “Enter Code” option

Here’s a complete list of Lego Star Wars 3 cheat codes and their results. Players are free to use these cheat codes in solo or co-op.

Lego Star Wars 3 cheat codes to unlock characters