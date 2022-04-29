Club Penguin Rewritten codes (May 2022)

Club Penguin might have floated off into the distance, but Club Penguin Rewritten in Roblox is keeping the spirit of the game alive. There are lots of things to see and do in the game. You can play mini-games, adopt pets, create your own fashion and style, decorate your own personal igloo, and hang out with your friends in multiplayer.

How to redeem Club Penguin Rewritten codes

To redeem Club Penguin Rewritten promo codes, you will need to visit the Club Penguin Rewritten website. Make sure that Flash is enabled, then click in the top right of the screen and choose the Unlock Items Online option. You will need to select the account you want the reward to go to, then log in. Click on the “I have a code” option, and then write in the code and hit the Done button.

All active Club Penguin Rewritten codes

BEESKNEES – Redeem for free hats

– Redeem for free hats BUILDERS —Redeem for Miners Helmet, and Safety Vest

—Redeem for Miners Helmet, and Safety Vest YOLKFAMILY —Redeem for Yolk Gang Sweatshirt

—Redeem for Yolk Gang Sweatshirt MISSIONSRETURNED —Redeem for Dark Vision Goggles, Black Suit, Black Bowtie, and Black Sunglasses

—Redeem for Dark Vision Goggles, Black Suit, Black Bowtie, and Black Sunglasses FREEHOOD —Redeem for a UK Hoodie.

—Redeem for a UK Hoodie. FREEHOOD2 —Redeem for a Green Crosshatched Hoodie .

—Redeem for a Green Crosshatched Hoodie ONLINESAFETY—Redeem for a Laptop.

Expired codes