Club Penguin Rewritten codes (May 2022)
The penguin spirit lives on.
Club Penguin might have floated off into the distance, but Club Penguin Rewritten in Roblox is keeping the spirit of the game alive. There are lots of things to see and do in the game. You can play mini-games, adopt pets, create your own fashion and style, decorate your own personal igloo, and hang out with your friends in multiplayer.
How to redeem Club Penguin Rewritten codes
To redeem Club Penguin Rewritten promo codes, you will need to visit the Club Penguin Rewritten website. Make sure that Flash is enabled, then click in the top right of the screen and choose the Unlock Items Online option. You will need to select the account you want the reward to go to, then log in. Click on the “I have a code” option, and then write in the code and hit the Done button.
All active Club Penguin Rewritten codes
- BEESKNEES – Redeem for free hats
- BUILDERS—Redeem for Miners Helmet, and Safety Vest
- YOLKFAMILY—Redeem for Yolk Gang Sweatshirt
- MISSIONSRETURNED—Redeem for Dark Vision Goggles, Black Suit, Black Bowtie, and Black Sunglasses
- FREEHOOD—Redeem for a UK Hoodie.
- FREEHOOD2—Redeem for a Green Crosshatched Hoodie.
- ONLINESAFETY—Redeem for a Laptop.
Expired codes
- REFUND – Receive 5000 coins
- HAPPYVALENTINES – Get Pink Tee, Purple Pixel Puffle Tee, Strawberry Cake Purse, Heart Background
- MILLIONGOODIES -11 coins, 11th anniversary hat, 11 million background
- COINSFORFURNI
- MOUNTAINPACK
- BETAHAT2021
- FORBROKEPENGUINS
- AUTHENTICBROWS
- qD1TeTtP1
- gR3LLeUhh
- tUxbPOVXd
- jVUA1kNAK
- XJDGwb2iF
- FINALLYBALLCAPS
- ANIMALS21
- LOVEANIMALS21
- uMhPXWwvJ
- vo5Xbkjra
- ZaBpMQMoK
- i8GmE4A5e
- iJQT3C5aG
- N72dXvnJz
- hB9ar4Wu7
- ustjAMs8H
- NXD7WqECh
- q7yXfo7YU
- BUGSBUNNY21
- EASTERBREAK
- GREENPROPELLER20
- STIMMY
- SHAMROCKPACK
- HELLOMARCH
- zTy3Mhm8d
- 30KCOINS
- CARDJITSU3003
- CARDDECK
- ONLINESAFETY
- FREEHOOD2
- HIDDENPUFFLE
- FREEHOOD
- CLUBPENGUIN15
- THEFAIR20
- R6RKN4YNY
- AY3T2S2ND
- M44YJRX8T
- EARTHDAY20
- EASTERBUNNY
- BROWNHAT20
- CHACHING
- COFFEEAP
- FIELDOPS
- REDHOCKEY
- BLUEHOCKEY
- 50KPENGUINS
- 100KPENGUINS
- HAPPYEASTER
- WORLDPENGUIN
- 10KFOLLOWERS
- BUILDERS
- COVEPARTY
- MUSICJAM
- REDKEYTAR
- SUMMERLEI
- CARDJITSU
- VIDEOGAME
- 1MILLION
- CPBIRTHDAY
- SUITUPEPF
- ONEYEARUS
- 2MILLION
- MUSICJAM18
- MJ18HOODIE
- CONGRATS1
- REDVSBLUE1
- FALLFAIR18
- APPLEFAIR18
- CJDEVCAST18
- DEVCAST18
- HALLOWEEN18
- CARDFIRE
- XMASDAY18
- ANNIVERSARY2
- REDNOSEDAY19
- STRAWBERRY1
- ORANGEPODS
- CANADA19
- FUNFAIR19
- MILESTONE20
- THREEYEARS
- PINKSHIRT20
- POTOGOLD
- TIMESISSUE150
- MONEYMONEY
- HAPPYGRADUATION
- XfsKNKjN
- HxomceEd
- AmdYrYfr
- JuFauPrX
- yioCgoLF
- RZVKkUPn
- oXZYmKwQ
- LIVINGSLED
- THANKYEW