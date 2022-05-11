COD Mobile Season 5 (2022) Test Server APK download link

Call of Duty: Mobile content continues to evolve with the release of the Season 5 (2022) test server. Like the previous ones, the latest test build is being used to test the new features before releasing them globally.

Luckily, the COD Mobile Season 5 public test build is available for both Android and iOS devices. Therefore, if you want to get your hands down on the new content, here’s the direct download link to the latest test build’s APK file.

How to download COD Mobile Season 5 Test Server

The Season 5 test server weighs around 600 MB and has a registration limit of 30,000 players. Thus, make sure to reserve your slot as soon as possible. Android users can download the latest test build on their devices through the links given below.

Once you download the file, follow these steps to install it on your smartphone:

Download the COD Mobile Season 5 beta test server APK as per your device specifications from the links listed above.

Locate the downloaded file on your device in the downloads folder.

Tap the APK file and hit the Install button, and the app will install automatically.

Open the Call of Duty: Mobile Public Test application, and you will be able to enjoy the open beta access.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5 test server content might arrive in Season 5 or Season 6, including Guns Blazing mode, Echo Grenade tactical equipment, new primary weapon, map areas, and more, along with various bug fixes and optimizations.

Activision has not revealed an end date for the public test build; however, it is expected to last for about two weeks and after it gets over, all of your data will be deleted.