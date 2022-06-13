Complete Minecraft Enchantment catalogue — Every enchantment for each category
Here are all of the enchantments you can find in Minecraft.
You can enhance your character’s attributes and gear in Minecraft using enchantments on your weapons and equipment. Each enhancement significantly augments that item, giving you a distinct advantage in the game. Many of them give you additional benefits for battle or make it easier to travel around the environment. In this guide, we’re going to cover the complete Minecraft Enchantment catalogue for every enchantment for each category in the game.
All Minecraft enchantments
Not all of them work on every item, so you might be unable to place enchantments on every piece of equipment. Many of your items require you use an enchantment book or anvil to place them on an item while playing in Survival Mode. Each enchantment has a maximum amount of levels they can reach, and the higher level of enchantment you use, the stronger the spell for your equipment.
|Enchantment
|Description
|Max Level
|Enchanting Table
|Enchantment Book and Anvil
|Aqua Affinity
|Increases underwater mining speed.
|1
|Helmet. Turtle Shell
|Bane of Antrhopods
|Increases damage to anthropods, and it’s exclusive with enchantments smite and sharpness
|5
|Sword
|Ax
|Blast Protection
|Reduces explosion damage and knockdown. Mutually exclusive amongst other protection enchantments
|4
|Helmet. Chest. Leggings. Boots. Turtleshell
|Chopping
|You have increased damage and shield stunning. Mutually exclusive with bane of arthropods, sharpness, and smite
|3
|Ax
|Channeling
|Using a Trident, you can cast down a bolt of lightning at a target. It only works during thunderstorms and if the target is not blocked from the sky
|1
|Trident
|Curse of Binding
|Prevents removal of items from armor slots
|1
|All armor
|Curse of Vanishing
(Java edition)
|The item is destroyed when you die
|1
|All items
|Depth Strider
|Increases your movement underwater. Mutually exclusive with the enchantment, frost walker
|3
|Boots
|Efficiency
|Increases your mining speed. When applied to an ax, it increases the chance of potentially stunning a target with a shield
|5
|Pickax. Shovel. Ax
|Shears
|Feather Falling
|Reduces your fall damage when you land from enormous heights
|4
|Boots
|Fire Aspect
|Your attack sets an enemy on fire
|2
|Sword
|Fire Protection
|Reduces the amount of fire damage you take and how long you burn. Mutually exclusive amongst other protection enchantments
|4
|Helmet. Chest. Leggings. Boots. Turtle Shell
|Flame
|Your arrows now set your enemies on fire
|1
|Bow
|Fortune
|Increases the potential for certain blocks to drop. Mutually exclusive with the silk touch enchantment
|3
|Pickax. Shovel. Ax
|Frost Walker
|You now turn the water beneath you into frost ice. Mutually exclusive with the depth strider enchantment
|2
|Boots
|Impaling
|Your trident now deals additional damage against those that naturally spawn in the ocean region
|5
|Trident
|Infinity
|Whenever you fire your bow you consume none of your regular arrows
|1
|Bow
|Knockback
|Increases the knockback against enemies when you hit them
|2
|Sword
|Looting
|You have increased chances of random loot from the mobs you encounter while using the weapon
|3
|Sword
|Loyalty
|After you throw your trident at an enemy, it returns to you. Mutually exclusive with the enchantment, riptide
|3
|Trident
|Luck of the Sea
|You have higher chances of random loot while fishing
|3
|Fishing pole
|Lure
|You don’t have to wait as long for items to catch on your fishing line
|3
|Fishing pole
|Mending
|Whenever you receive experience orbs, it repairs the item with this enchantment while you are holding it. You cannot combine this item with infinity.
|1
|All Items
|Multishot
|You now shoot three arrows at a time instead of one, but you can only pick up one
|1
|Crossbow
|Piercing
|Your arrows now go through enemies after they hit
|4
|Crossbow
|Projectile Protection
|You have reduced damage from projectile attacks. Mutually exclusive with other protection-based enchantments
|4
|Helmet. Chest. Leggings. Boots. Turtle Shell
|Protection
|You have reduced damage from all forms of attacks by four percent for every enchantment level. Mutually exclusive with other protection-based enchantments
|4
|Helmet. Chest. Leggings. Boots. Turtle Shell
|Punch
|Increases the knockback you do with bows
|2
|Bow
|Quick Charge
|It doesn’t take as long for your crossbow to charge
|3
|Crossbow
|Respiration
|You have an extended amount of time to breathe underwater
|3
|Helmet. Turtle Shell
|Riptide
|Your trident now launches you through the water. It can only work while you in the water, or it’s raining. Mutually exclusive with the channeling and loyalty enchantments
|3
|Trident
|Sharpness
|You have increased damaged while fighting
|5
|Sword. Ax
|Silk Touch
|Any blocks you mined drop themselves. Mutually exclusive with the enchantment, fortune
|1
|Pickax. Shovel. Ax
|Shears
|Smite
|You do increased damage to the undead
|5
|Sword. Ax
|Sweeping Edge
(Java Edition)
|You have increased sweeping attack damage
|3
|Sword
|Thorns
|Some of the damage you take is reflected back at the enemy
|3
|Chest
|Helmet. Leggings. Boots. Turtle Shell
|Unbreaking
|Increases the durability of the item
|3
|All items