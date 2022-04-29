Cookie Run Kingdom Codes (May 2022)

Cookie Run Kingdom is a hybrid game comprising elements of RPG and city builder. It is a free-to-play game available on mobile devices. Players looking to get a headstart in the game can use the below-mentioned codes to redeem free rewards.

How to redeem Cookie Run Kingdom codes

To redeem codes in the Cookie Run Kingdom, head over to the official redeem code website and enter your DevPlay ID, followed by entering the code. Once done, you can click on the Claim Reward option to obtain the free reward. If you are unsure about your DevPlay ID, you can find it by opening the settings menu in the game, followed by selecting the User Info option.

Working Cookie Run Kingdom codes

Here are all the active codes for the Cookie Run Kingdom:

DEVNOW40MKINGDOM

2022PPLSCHOICETY

Expired Cookie Run Kingdom codes

These codes are no longer valid for the game: