One of the first things you do every time you start a Minecraft world is find an area to build a house. Finding proper shelter to protect yourself and the resources you find in the world is paramount to seeking success. However, you don’t want to have your entire livelihood to rely on that dirt shack you make at the beginning of the game. Here are some cool Minecraft house ideas you should take into consideration.

Best Minecraft house ideas to build

Barn house

Screengrab via Smithers Boss’s YouTube

If you like to build up a farm with various crops and mobs, you might as well top it off with a barnhouse. You can give yourself enough space to store pretty much anything you want in a tall, long building like this.

Hobbit Hole

Any Lord of the Rings fan will want to take a look at making one of the iconic homes for the hobbits in The Shire. For this house, you need to find a hill that you can dig into. Be sure to pick out some wooden planks and stairs to stack around the entrance to create the circular door and arches you will need on the inside. Once you have this house set up, you can adequately sit by the fire and admire your precious for years.

Medieval Castle

Do you consider yourself to be royalty in your Minecraft world? In that case, start collecting Cobblestone, because you are going to need a ton of it to build this medieval castle. You will need well over 2,000 Cobblestone blocks, stairs, slabs, etc. plus some Wood, Stone, and Iron Bars to create a home fit for a king or queen. It will be a lot of work, but once you are finished, you can indeed be proud of what you accomplished.

Modern House

For a more relaxed person, you can build this modern house and outfit it with a bedroom to meet your dreams. It is primarily made of easy to find resources like Wood, Stone, and Quartz, and simple in design, but unique when set in Minecraft. Build up this house, and your server mates will be pretty jealous of your design skills.

Rustic House

If you are looking for a more “real-life” house design, maybe look into this rustic house. The creator uses a bunch of wooden logs and planks to set up a neatly designed building and uses the surrounding dirt and stone blocks to accompany it. There are multiple parts to the creation of this house, so if you want to dive deep into its construction, you will have your work cut out for you.

Treehouse

Screengrab via Mr. Mirror’s YouTube

Usually, when people look at trees in Minecraft, they see the useful Wooden Planks needed to build so many early game items. However, how many of us grew up jealous of the kids who had a treehouse in their backyard? To make this house you need any wood of your choice and some Shears to move around the leave blocks to your choosing. Live out those fantasies you had as a kid with setting up a house perched above any mobs that would look to do it harm (we’re looking at you, Creepers).

Underground Base

A real house for the accomplished introvert. Why build a house out in the open for people to see when you can be to yourself in the dark, comfortable confines of your underground base? The best part about the underground station is it could work anywhere. From the spawn point, you could dig straight down (don’t do that unless you want to fall in lava) and begin shaping your future base and later add minecarts to travel to and from your favorite digging areas.

Underwater House

Sticking with the introvert theme, how about building a secluded house entirely underwater? With the Aquatic Life update, Minecraft added in ways for you to breathe underwater (check out how to do that in our How to Breath Underwater in Minecraft’s Update Aquatic article). Create your house underwater and never worry about a Creeper blowing up your front door again. Just be sure to light it up enough to avoid Drowned coming in to visit.