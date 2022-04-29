Dead by Daylight Bloodpoint codes (May 2022)

Bloodpoints are the heart and soul of upgrading both your killers and your survivors in Dead by Daylight. They’re used to level up the Bloodweb, opening up more perks, items, and add-ons for you to use in the next match. While you earn quite a few Blooodpoints for each completed match, you can always do with more to move up just one more Bloodweb level. That’s why we’ve put together the following list of Bloodpoint codes.

How to redeem codes in Dead by Daylight

Redeeming codes is straightforward in Dead by Daylight. Once you’re in the game, navigate to the Store. This is the menu item on the bottom right-hand side of the screen.

You should see a section called ‘Redeem Code’ in the top right-hand corner of the screen on the actual Store page. Select it, and now you can enter any of the active codes above and redeem those Bloodpoints.

Active Bloodpoint codes

NICE – 69 Bloodpoints

– 69 Bloodpoints Pride – Rainbow Flag Pride Charm

Expired Bloodpoint codes

The following is a list of Bloodpoint codes that have expired. As we discover codes that no longer work, we’ll move them over to this list.