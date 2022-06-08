Dead by Daylight Update 6.0 patch notes – Buffs, nerfs, and changes

Dead by Daylight Update 6.0.0 is available to download right now, and it includes the Roots of Dread chapter. Roots of Dread chapter includes a new killer, The Dredge, and a new survivor, Haddie Kaur. The Dredge is an original monster created for Dead by Daylight. It is the manifestation of dark thoughts and it is capable of teleporting into cabinets.

The Dredge comes with three new personal perks, Dissolution, Darkness Revealed, and Septic Touch. When Dissolution is activated, the malicious Entity will break the pallet that a Survivor vaults over within the Dredge’s Terror Radius. Once the pallet is destroyed, the Dissolution deactivates. Dissolution is activated 3 seconds after the Dredge injures a Survivor, and will remain active for 12/16/20 seconds. The Darkness Revealed perk allows the Dredge to see the auras of all Survivors within 8 meters after opening a locker. The perk will last 3/4/5 seconds and has a 30-second cooldown.

Septic Touch will cause Blindness and Exhaustion to any Survivor who is trying to heal within the Dredge’s Terror Radius, and the effects will last for 6/8/10 seconds. Haddie Kaur also comes with three new personal perks, Inner Focus, Residual Manifest, and Overzealous. Inner Focus allows Haddie to see Survivors’ Scratch Marks within a 32-meter range, and the Killer’s aura will also be shown after a Survivor loses a health state within 32 meters. The Killer’s aura is viewable to Haddie for only 3/4/5 seconds once active.

Residual Manifest will keep a Killer Blinded for 20/25/30 seconds after a successful Killer Blind action. This perk also guarantees a Flashlight in an open chest once per Trial. Overzealous is activated when Haddie cleanses a totem, and it will increase the character’s generator repair speed by 4%/5%/6%. The perk deactivates when the character loses a Health State. There’s also a new General Killer Perk called Shattered Hope. The Shatter Hope allows killers to view the auras of all Survivors within the range of a destroyed Boon Toten. The Perk will last for 6/7/8 seconds.