Demon Beast Canyon Abyssal Dungeon Guide for Lost Ark

Abyssal Dungeons are a portion of Lost Ark’s late-game content that combine the dungeon-crawling of Chaos Dungeons and the boss-rushing elements of Guardian Raids to provide players with a well-rounded challenge. Demon Beast Canyon, the first Abyssal Dungeon available to players, features unique gameplay mechanics in its bosses’ attack cycles that need to be accounted for if players want to come out of it a few pieces of unique gear richer.

Requirements

To unlock Abyssal Dungeons as an activity, prospective players must first complete the She Waits, He Leaves quest, requiring that they progress through North Vern’s quest-line far enough to clear the Ancient Elveria dungeon. As with most end-game activities, their characters must reach level 50, gaining access to the most optimized active skill-set possible.

As the very first Abyssal Dungeon, Demon Beast Canyon features the least stringent barriers of entry compared to its contemporaries, demanding that players bring at least item level 340 worth of equipped gear. This can be accomplished relatively easily by honing the set of gear obtained following the completion of the Shushire quest-line, provided that players have earned enough honing materials from early Una’s Tasks to hone their equipment.

Boss one: Corrupted Vazuela

Corrupted Vazuela is the first of two bosses that players will face when working their way through Demon Beast Canyon. A massive flesh beast, Vazuela specializes in casting area-of-effect-based blood pools around the arena that will drain players’ health bars while they stand within them.

Before casting one of these blood pools, Vazuela will target one player, as indicated with a white crosshair floating over the targeted player’s head. After a few seconds, the boss will cast a blood pool at this player’s feet, which will remain in-place until the next time the players manage to stagger it in combat.

Multiple blood pools can be active at once between stagger opportunities, which can seriously reduce the boss fight’s playable area. To counteract this issue, targeted players are encouraged to run as far away from the fight as possible, such that the blood pool following them will deploy in an area that isn’t actively being used by players.

Boss two: Vile Scarkrill

Vile Scarkrill, as the final boss of Demon Beast Canyon, is a highly mobile enemy that requires precise dash inputs and team coordination to defeat. Featuring an AoE-heavy move-set of wide conal attacks, players are encouraged to keep their distance, aiming to exploit back attacks during its lengthy attack animations.

Over the course of the fight against Scarkrill, it will begin to gradually absorb darkness stacks, as indicated by the red sword effect displayed underneath its health bar. Upon reaching six darkness stacks, four orbs will appear around the boss’s arena.

These orbs spawn with health bars and can be destroyed, but players doing so will take damage, potentially wiping uncoordinated teams. Instead, players are advised to group up together around a single orb at a time during this sequence.

Scarkrill will teleport to the players’ position around an orb, then try to attack. Agile fighters can use their dash abilities to dive out of harm’s way, causing Scarkrill to destroy the orb itself. If baited into attacking all four orbs, one after another, it will be temporarily stunned and weakened, leaving it vulnerable to the players’ most devastating attacks.

