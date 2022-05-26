Destiny 2 Beloved God Roll Guide – PvP and PvE

With the release of Season of the Haunted in Destiny 2 comes the long-awaited return of some fan-favorite weapons. One of those weapons is the Beloved, an energy sniper rifle that is sure to become the star of PvP players’ loadouts everywhere. Not only is Beloved already a fantastic weapon, but it has been given the ability to be crafted, setting it even further than most other sniper rifles in the game. Furthermore, Beloved even comes with a new origin trait, In Excess, which grants players bonus strength and discipline after getting final blows while their super is fully charged.

In PvP, Beloved is one of the best sniper rifles you can aim for. It has access to several top-tier traits that can all become enhanced while also having stellar base stats. If you are trying to find a sniper rifle to use for any PvP activity, Beloved is for you. In PvE, Beloved struggles to keep up with some other options. That doesn’t mean it’s a bad choice though, and the weapon can even be very useful if you are looking for a sniper with some serious ad clearing power.

How to get Beloved

The infamous Beloved sniper rifle is only obtainable by completing activities in the new seasonal Derelict Leviathan destination. The best way to get your hands on the Beloved is by opening Opulent Chests with Opulent Keys. Once you find five deep sight resonant versions of the Beloved, you will then unlock the ability to craft it at the Enclave, giving you access to enhanced traits.

Beloved Stats

Impact: 70

Range: 50

Stability: 46

Handling: 47

Reload Speed: 38

Rounds Per Minute: 90

Magazine: 4

PvP God Roll

Barrel: Arrowhead Break

Magazine: Ricochet Rounds

Perk 1: Snapshot (Enhanced)

Perk 2: Moving Target / Quickdraw (Both Enhanced)

Masterwork: Range / Stability

Mod: Icarus

PvE God Roll