Destiny 2 CALUS Mini-Tool God Roll Guide – PvE and PvP

With the long-awaited release of Season of the Haunted in Destiny 2 comes several new and returning weapons for Guardians to hunt for. One of the returning weapons for the season is CALUS Mini-Tool, a refashioned MIDA Mini-Tool that has been equipped with an entirely new set of traits. Being a solar submachine gun, CALUS Mini-Tool has already been seeing tons of use due to its synergy with the solar 3.0 reworked subclasses. If you are looking for a gun to shred through any and all ads while also creating solar wells, look no further.

In PvE, CALUS Mini-Tool is a serious force to be reckoned with. It can roll with a wide variety of traits that help it excel against clearing large amounts of ads while also doing decent damage to major enemies. CALUS Mini-Tool also features the To Excess origin trait which gives the user bonuses to strength and discipline simply while using the weapon with their supercharged. In PvP, CALUS Mini-Tool feels alright, but is quickly overshadowed by other SMGs such as Shayura’s Wrath and Multimach CCX. That being said, CALUS Mini-Tool is still very good when used in close ranges.

How to get CALUS Mini-Tool

The re-introduced CALUS Mini-Tool is only obtainable by completing activities and opening Opulent Chests in the new Derelict Leviatan destination. To open Opulent Chests, you will need to complete public events and patrols to earn Opulent Keys, which open the chests. Once you find five deepsight resonant versions of the CALUS Mini-Tool, you will then unlock the ability to craft it at the Enclave, giving you access to enhanced traits.

CALUS Mini-Tool Stats

Impact: 15

Range: 30

Stability: 49

Handling: 65

Reload Speed: 31

Rounds Per Minute: 900

Magazine: 37

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling

Magazine: Tactical Mag

Perk 1: Threat Detector

Perk 2: Incandescent / Surrounded

Masterwork: Stability / Range

Mod: Spec Mod

PvP God Roll