Destiny 2 Chicken error code explained and fixes

Destiny 2 is a game that continues to grow with each season and every expansion. However, the problems continue to happen, and you might encounter a few issues when attempting to log into the game. A common issue with Destiny is known as the Chicken error code. Here’s what you need to know about Destiny 2’s Chicken error code, and how to fix it.

Everything about Destiny 2’s Chicken error code

According to Bungie’s official website, this issue will likely happen regarding your connection to Destiny 2. The attempt is happening, but your software cannot reach out and communicate with the game’s servers. Here’s a recommended breakdown to help you solve this issue.

A wired connection is recommended to play Destiny. If the connection is being used for other things when playing Destiny, such as streaming, it’s recommended to quit those programs. Clear the Console Cache or clear the download cache in the Steam launcher. Power cycling the main router/modem. Review our guide on improving latency and packet loss. Follow our Networking Troubleshooting Guide for best optimizing the connection to Destiny and our Advanced Steps Networking Guide for possible router solutions, including information on UPnP, NAT, and Port Forwarding. This may be an internet service provider issue, so players may need to contact their provider about possible service interruptions. If players still encounter this issue after following the previous steps, please create a thread in our #Help Forum.

If you attempt to follow these steps and still have the issue, make sure to visit the Bungie Help forum to post about it. A good handful of players encountered this issue several times and have had this problem since Destiny 2’s Shadowkeep expansion back in 2019.

Related: Destiny 2 Weasel Error – What Does it Mean?

Players can expect these errors to persist over the next few days to the influx of people attempting to get into the game and the new system. Steam is likely on fire right now, alongside Bungie.