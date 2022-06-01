Destiny 2 Enyo-D God Roll Guide – PvE and PvP

The fan-favorite Antiope-D in Destiny 2 has been re-incarcerated with the release of Season of the Haunted. The Enyo-D is a slow-firing Hakke submachine gun that not only feels easy to use but also comes with a wide variety of traits that should help you in almost any activity. Enyo-D is a Hakke weapon, meaning it has access to the Hakke Breach Armaments origin trait which grants you extra damage against turrets, barricades, and stasis shields.

In PvE, Enyo-D performs very well in low to medium difficulty activities due to its ability to shred through enemies with ease. That being said, you might be able to use Enyo-D in higher difficulty content, but you may find your damage output struggling a little bit. In PvP, Enyo-D is a very particular weapon. There aren’t many other 600rpm SMGs in the game, and some players absolutely love them. On the flip side, some argue that the archetype is very hard to use, so you might have to experiment with Enyo-D.

How to get Enyo-D

Enyo-D is a relatively straightforward and easy weapon to get due to its status as a world-drop weapon. This means that you can get Enyo-D by doing practically anything including playlist activities, decrypting engrams, and even ranking up activity vendors. While it might be easy to get Enyo-D, finding the specific roll you want can be a little tedious, so keep your eyes out for the rolls you get when the weapon drops. Also, be sure to check Banshee-44 daily as he might be carrying a good rolled Enyo-D in his shop.

Enyo-D Stats

Impact: 25

Range: 49

Stability: 37

Handling: 25

Reload Speed: 18

Rounds Per Minute: 600

Magazine: 27

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling

Magazine: Tactical Mag

Perk 1: Feeding Frenzy

Perk 2: Rampage / Surrounded / Multi-kill Clip

Masterwork: Stability / Range

Mod: Spec Mod

PvP God Roll