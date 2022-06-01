Destiny 2 Lingering Dread God Roll Guide – PvE and PvP

Whenever a new breach-loaded grenade launcher is released in Destiny 2 there’s a chance that it might become a top-tier weapon choice. Enter Lingering Dread, a new stasis-powered grenade launcher introduced in the Duality dungeon that has been stopping Guardians in their tracks — literally. Not only is Lingering Dread the first of its kind, but it also comes with the new Bitterspite origin trait which grants you faster reload speeds after taking any amount of damage.

In PvE, Lingering Dread has the potential to become a top-tier pick for both easier content and pinnacle content alike due to its ability to both slow and blind enemies with the right trait combinations. In PvP, Lingering Dread isn’t a very good pick as breach-loaded grenade launchers are very much out of meta. That being said you can pull off some fun plays if you manage to direct hit enemies with Lingering Dread.

How to get Lingering Dread

Lingering Dread is only available from the Duality dungeon in the Derelict Leviathan. While participating in the Duality dungeon you will be able to get drops of Lingering Dread from the “Nightmare of Gahlran” and “Nightmare of Caiatl” encounters. Luckily, Bungie has made all raids and dungeons in Destiny 2 farmable, meaning you can repeat the above encounters as many times as you want and you will continue to get random drops of the Lingering Dread grenade launcher.

Lingering Dread Stats

Stability: 24

Handling: 70

Reload Speed: 70

Velocity: 73

Blast Radius: 100

Rounds Per Minute: 90

Magazine: 1

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Volatile Launch / Hard Launch

Magazine: Blinding Grenades

Perk 1: Auto-Loading Holster

Perk 2: Chill Clip

Masterwork: Blast Radius

Mod: Spec Mod

PvP God Roll