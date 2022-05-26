Destiny 2 Lunulata-4b God Roll Guide – PvP and PvE

With the release of Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted comes a wide variety of new weapons, some of which are completely unique and offer something that hasn’t been done before. One of these weapons is the Lunulata-4b, a Veist combat bow that also happens to be the first Stasis combat bow in Destiny 2’s sandbox. Due to the weapon being Stasis, it can roll some interesting trait combinations that have proven to be quite strong.

In PvP, Lunulata-4b feels like any other combat bow in Destiny 2, which is necessarily a bad thing. While combat bows tend to be somewhat difficult to use against weapons like Hand Cannons and SMGs, Lunulata-4b can pull off some flashy kills from both short and long ranges. In PvE, Lunulata-4b is a fantastic ad clearing and major defeating option, especially when paired with the Stasis subclass. Additionally, the weapon also comes with the Veist Stinger origin trait, which gives the bow a chance to increase its draw speed simply by doing damage.

How to get Lunulata-4b

Lunulata-4b is quite an easy weapon to get your hands on but may prove to be challenging to farm for if you’re looking for a particular roll. The combat bow is classified as a world drop weapon, meaning you can get it by doing basically anything within Destiny 2’s world, including faction rank ups, engram decryptions, Banshee-44 offerings, and even by just completing activities.

Lunulata-4b Stats

Impact: 68

Accuracy: 25

Stability: 59

Handling: 67

Reload Speed: 60

Draw Time: 612

PvP God Roll

Bowstring: Agile String

Arrow: Carbon Arrow Shaft

Perk 1: Rangefinder / Steady Hands

Perk 2: Successful Warm-up

Masterwork: Draw Speed

Mod: Icarus

PvE God Roll