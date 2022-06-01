Destiny 2 New Purpose God Roll Guide – PvE and PvP

With the release of the Duality dungeon in Destiny 2 comes a slew of new and returning weapons that are quickly finding their way into players’ inventories. One of these new weapons is New Purpose, a hard-hitting stasis pulse rifle that features a strong trait pool for both PvE and PvP-focused players. Not only is New Purpose already an amazing weapon, but it also features the new Bitterspite origin trait which speeds up the reload speed of your weapon after taking any amount of damage.

In PvE, New Purpose performs pretty well as a stasis pulse rifle. It has every trait available to it that would set you up well for most activities and would most likely excel in harder-level content such as Grandmaster Nightfalls. In PvP, New Purpose is one of the best weapons you can use if you prefer to distance yourself and play from medium to long ranges. With the right traits, New Purpose can even allow you to get aggressive after getting a kill, making the weapon very versatile.

How to get New Purpose

New Purpose is only obtainable by completing the new Duality dungeon within the re-introduced Derelict Leviathan location. While participating in the Duality dungeon you can expect the New Purpose to have a chance at dropping at the final encounter, “Nightmare of Caiatl”. That being said, Bungie has made all raid and dungeon content farmable for players to chase the perfect roll of whichever weapon they are searching for.

New Purpose Stats

Impact: 33

Range: 65

Stability: 54

Handling: 26

Reload Speed 31

Rounds Per Minute: 340

Magazine: 28

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling

Magazine: Appended Mag

Perk 1: Feeding Frenzy

Perk 2: Headstone / Desperado

Masterwork: Range

Mod: Spec Mod

PvP God Roll