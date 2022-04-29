Destiny 2 Razor’s Edge God Roll Guide – PvP and PvE

The Iron Banner is Destiny 2’s answer to a pinnacle 6v6 PvP activity where players are rewarded particularly well if they can secure wins. While Bungie doesn’t always add new armor and weapons to the Iron Banner activity, the ones they do usually pack quite the punch. Enter Razor’s Edge, a void vortex frame sword that can cause some serious damage due to its available trait pool. Plus, it also looks quite unique when wielded.

PvE activities are where the Razor’s Edge sword really shines due to its status as a vortex frame. Additionally, it combos well with the newly reworked void 3.0 subclasses, so players can get creative with their builds while wielding the shiny sword. In PvP, swords tend to struggle as power weapons without the right perks, especially swords such as Razor’s Edge as it doesn’t really come with any range-oriented traits. That being said, using its vortex abilities in a large group of enemy guardians could prove to be massively effective.

How to get Razor’s Edge

The Razor’s Edge sword is exclusive to the Iron Banner activity. This means that you might have to wait a couple of weeks before getting your hands on one. When Iron Banner is available, you can get the Razor’s Edge to drop from Iron Banner bounties, Lord Saladin engrams, and Iron Banner game completions. Farming for the perfect roll of Razor’s Edge can be a bit difficult due to its drop rate, so you might find yourself playing a lot of the 6v6 activity.

Razor’s Edge Stats

Swing Speed: 46

Impact: 60

Range: 60

Charge Rate: 32

Ammo Capacity: 59

PvE God Roll

Blade: Jagged Edge

Guard: Swordmaster’s Guard

Perk 1: Unrelenting

Perk 2: Chain Reaction / Frenzy

Masterwork: Impact

Mod: Spec Mod

PvP God Roll