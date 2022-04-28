Destiny 2 Red Herring God Roll Guide – PvP and PvE

With the release of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen comes a wide variety of new legendary weapons inspired by the Savathun’s Throne World destination. One of these weapons is the Red Herring, an adaptive frame rocket launcher that works hand in hand with the void 3.0 subclass changes. Red Herring can make its case for use in both PvE and PvP, being an excellent weapon in both major game modes. That being said, Red Herring may be slightly overshadowed by some other rocket options.

In PvE, Red Herring is a good option on its own for raw boss damage and mass add clearing but excels when combined with void 3.0 abilities. Red Herring also rolls with practically any trait you would ever want on a rocket launcher. In PvP Red Herring functions just how you would expect it to. So if you fancy yourself a rocket launcher user in the crucible, then Red Herring will probably do you just fine.

How to get Red Herring

Luckily, Red Herring is an easy weapon to get as it is given to every single player that progresses through The Witch Queen campaign. The weapon will also drop by leveling up Fynch, completing Throne World activities, and opening deep sight chests. Finally, you can also craft the perfect version of the Red Herring at the relic on Mars if you have unlocked the rocket launcher’s pattern.

Red Herring Stats

Blast Radius: 75

Velocity: 58

Stability: 48

Handling: 46

Reload Speed: 48

Rounds Per Minute: 20

Magazine: 1

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Volatile Launch

Magazine: Impact Casing

Perk 1: Field Prep

Perk 2: Lasting Impression (Enhanced)

Mod: Spec Mod

PvP God Roll