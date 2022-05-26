Destiny 2 Riptide God Roll Guide – PvP and PvE

If you are a big fan of fusion rifles in Destiny 2, Season of the Haunted has something in store for you. Enter Riptide, one of only a few Stasis fusion rifles in the game that is making waves in both PvE and PvP activities alike. Not only does Riptide feel good to use, but it also comes with a plethora of perks for you to experiment with. If you are looking to diversify your loadout and finally add a fusion rifle to your kinetic slot, look no further than Riptide.

In PvP, Riptide is a beast of a weapon. Rapid-fire frame pulse rifles are one of the best archetypes to use in the ever-changing crucible sandbox as they can consistently catch enemy guardians off guard with their handling and range. In PvE, Riptide has some excellent available traits that make it a worthy contender for all kinds of endgame content. That being said, other fusion rifles such as Deliverance and Glacioclasm might be slightly better choices.

How to get Riptide

Not only is Riptide an amazing weapon, but it is also quite easy to get your hands on. Riptide is only obtainable by competing in any main crucible playlist. You can get drops of the Riptide both by completing crucible games and opening up rank-up engrams from Lord Shaxx. That being said, getting your ideal roll of Riptide might prove to be a little time-consuming due to its randomness, so be prepared to farm those crucible games.

Riptide Stats

Impact: 55

Range: 21

Stability: 31

Handling: 50

Reload Speed: 45

Charge Time: 500

Magazine: 7

PvP God Roll

Barrel: Chambered Compensator

Magazine: Particle Repeater

Perk 1: Perpetual Motion / Under Pressure

Perk 2: Successful Warmup

Mod: Counterbalance Stock

PvE God Roll