Destiny 2 Shayura’s Wrath God Roll guide – PvP and PvE

Submachine guns have been a Destiny 2 mainstay for quite some time. Depending on the artifact mods available for a given season, their popularity and usage vary dramatically. The Witch Queen adds a couple of new options to the mix, but Shayura’s Wrath remains one of the best-in-class weapons for Destiny 2.

SMGs are one of the best weapon archetypes for PVP, but with this season focusing heavily on Void weapons and abilities, Shayura’s Wrath is great to use. Wrath is a precision frame with great range. Precision frames can absolutely dominate with the current sandbox, so these rolls will focus on increasing their effective range and damage output.

How to get Shayura’s Wrath

Screenshot by Gamepur

This weapon can only be earned in Trials of Osirus. Playing this end-game PVP activity is the only way to farm for your own preferred roll.

Shayura’s Wrath Base Stats

Impact: 25

Range: 63

Stability: 50

Handling: 34

Reload Speed: 32

Rounds per minute: 600

Magazine: 27

PvE Godroll

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling

Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Perk 1: Killing Wind

Perk 2: Kill Clip / Adrenaline Junkie

Masterwork: Range

Mod: Minor Spec

PvP God Roll