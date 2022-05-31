Destiny 2 Stormchaser God Roll Guide – PvE and PvP

Every once in a while a weapon is introduced in Destiny 2 that shakes the meta due to it being better than most other options. Stormchaser, a linear fusion rifle introduced in the Duality dungeon, is one of those weapons. Stormchaser brings a new archetype of linear fusion rifle to the game that allows for a three-round burst instead of just one charged shot. This means that if you aim right you have the potential to do some of the highest burst damage from a power weapon in all of Destiny 2.

Simply put, Stormchaser really feels like a must-get weapon for end-game PvE activities in Destiny 2. Not only does it have some of the highest base damage stats, but the weapon also has access to multiple different damage enhancing traits, making it even better. In PvP, Stormchaser feels like any other linear fusion rifle but has a little more potential when it comes to killing guardians with body shots. That being said, you’d probably be better off using a different power weapon in PvP.

How to get Stormchaser

Stormchaser is only available from the Duality dungeon in the Derelict Leviathan. Furthermore, Stormchaser will only drop from the “Unlock the Vault” and “Nightmare of Caiatl” encounters within the dungeon. Thankfully, Bungie has made all raids and dungeons in Destiny 2 farmable, meaning you can repeat the encounters as many times as you’d like to try and get your hands on the Stormchaser.

Stormchaser Stats

Impact: 41

Range: 31

Stability: 48

Handling: 30

Reload Speed: 25

Charge Time: 533

Magazine: 5

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling

Battery: Liquid Coils

Perk 1: Auto-Loading Holdster / Clown Cartridge / Rapid Hit

Perk 2: Vorpal Weapon / Frenzy / Firing Line

Masterwork: Charge Time

Mod: Spec Mod

PvP God Roll