Destiny 2 Tears of Contrition God Roll Guide – PvP and PvE

With the launch of Season of the Haunted in Destiny 2 comes a slew of new Haunted-themed weapons that are sure to scare anything you point them at. One of those weapons is the Tears of Contrition, a precision frame kinetic scout rifle that can roll some godly trait combinations for use in both PvE and PvP. If you are looking for a new hard-hitting scout rifle to quickly stun champions and flinch guardians, then look no further.

In PvP, Tears of Contrition is proving to be an amazing option for a medium to long-range focused weapon. It can even get by in close-range situations if used with the right trait combinations. In PvE, Tears of Contrition is a fantastic choice for an endgame scout rifle to take into even the hardest content such as Grandmaster Nightfalls and master level activities.

How to get Tears of Contrition

Tears of Contrition is a Season of the Haunted exclusive weapon meaning it can only be obtained by completing seasonal activities. This includes opening Opulent Chests in the new Derelict Leviathan destination, leveling up the Crown of Sorrow, and even completing public events. Once you find five deep sight resonant versions of the Tears of Contrition, you will then unlock the ability to craft it at the Enclave, giving you access to enhanced traits.

Tears of Contrition Stats

Impact: 62

Range: 47

Stability: 49

Handling: 46

Reload Speed: 39

Rounds Per Minute: 180

Magazine: 16

PvP God Roll

Barrel: Fluted Barrel

Magazine: Ricochet Rounds

Perk 1: Perpetual Motion (Enhanced)

Perk 2: Explosive Payload (Enhanced)

Masterwork: Stability / Range

Mod: Icarus

PvE God Roll