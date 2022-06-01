Destiny 2 The Hero’s Burden God Roll Guide – PvE and PvP

With the return of the Iron Banner event in Destiny 2 comes the re-issuing of a few new weapons. One of these weapons is The Hero’s Burden, a 900rpm void submachine gun that has access to a few different traits that will help you shred through opponents in your next Iron Banner round. With its re-introduction, The Hero’s Burden has also gained access to two separate origin traits, Skulking Wolf and SUROS Synergy.

The Hero’s Burden in PvE does its job but is quickly overshadowed by several other void SMGs including Funnelweb, The Title, and Unforgiven. That being said if you haven’t been able to get your hands on any of those SMGs then The Hero’s Burden will definitely serve you well. PvP is where The Hero’s Burden really excels. Its base stats and available traits are quite comparable to the fan-favorite Multimach CCX, making The Hero’s Burden a fantastic option if you’re looking for a fast-firing PvP-focused SMG.

How to get The Hero’s Burden

The Hero’s Burden is a re-introduced Iron Banner weapon that was brought into the game with the launch of Season of the Haunted. There are a few different ways that you can get your hands on this SMG, but you must earn it from the seasonal Iron Banner quest first. Once you do, you can farm Iron Banner engrams for a chance at more rolls of The Hero’s Burden. There is also a chance that the SMG will drop after any completed Iron Banner game, so hop into the playlist while it’s here.

The Hero’s Burden Stats

Impact: 20

Range: 44

Stability: 40

Handling: 59

Reload Speed: 53

Rounds Per Minute: 900

Magazine: 33

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling

Magazine: Light Mag

Perk 1: Feeding Frenzy

Perk 2: Kill Clip

Masterwork: Stability / Range

Mod: Spec Mod

PvP God Roll