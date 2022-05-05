Destiny 2 The Title God Roll Guide – PvE and PvP

With the return of the annual Guardian Games event in Destiny 2 comes The Title, an aggressive frame void submachine gun that gives players a unique option to clear out enemies and deal some decent damage. While the trait pool of The Title isn’t the most interesting, it still definitely comes with some rolls that could easily fit into a player’s loadout. Where The Title really shines is when used focused on its origin trait Classy Contender, which gives players class ability energy after final blows.

In PvE, The Title is already a fantastic choice for an ad clearing weapon due to its status as an SMG. When you start to pick and choose certain traits that will buff the weapon as you use it The Title quickly becomes a meta contender. In PvP, The Title can definitely keep up with its competition but is quickly outshined by the sheer dominance of weapons such as Shayura’s Wrath and Multimach CCX. That being said, if you have had trouble getting your hands on those weapons then The Title might do you well.

How to get The Title

The Title is a limited-time weapon that is only available during the annual Guardian Games event. Due to it being a limited-time weapon, The Title drops very easily by simply participating in the event. First, you will need to complete the event introduction quest Best in Class to get your first drop of the weapon. After completing Best in Class, The Title has a chance of dropping after every medallion you turn in, increasing based on medallion rarity.

The Title Stats

Impact: 23

Range: 46

Stability: 28

Handling: 53

Reload Speed: 31

Rounds Per Minute: 750

Magazine: 28

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling

Magazine: Light Mag

Perk 1: Stats for All

Perk 2: One for All

Masterwork: Reload Speed / Stability / Range

Mod: Spec Mod

PvP God Roll