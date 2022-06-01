When is Destiny 2’s weekly reset time? Answered

In Destiny 2, various activities will reset weekly. Challenges in the Crucible, finishing the Raid, and finishing various weekly quests will reset each week, giving you a reason to jump back in and play the game again. Each week, the game resets, new challenges are posted, and sometimes new activities like the Ritual story content, Dungeon rotators, or Iron Banner will be active.

Partaking in the various weekly challenges and activities is the best way to increase your power level if you are hoping to run some challenging Lost Sectors to get those new Exotics or dive into the Raid.

What Time Is Destiny 2 Weekly Reset?

The Destiny 2 Weekly Reset occurs at the following times.

UK: 6 PM GMT

Europe: 7 PM CEST

East Coast US: 1 PM EDT

West Coast US: 10 AM PDT

The Reset used to occur much earlier in the day but was altered to sync up with major release timings of expansions, and the weekly maintenance.

Below is a full list of the activities that are reset each week:

Throne World Weekly Campaign Mission

Legacy Dungeon and Raid rotation

Master Raid challenges

Altar of Sorrow

Nightmare Hunts

Empire Hunts

Eclipsed Zone on Europa

Nightfalls

Ascendant Challenge

Dreaming City Curse Cycle

Crucible Rotators

Strike Singes

Weekly resets are also when new quests are added to the game. Story and Exotic quests are added throughout the season to give players fresh loot to chase down. When the Weekly Reset hits, it is time to start working towards that Powerful and Pinnacle gear again.

If you want an up to date list of the changes that occur at a Weekly Reset, we keep a guide dedicated to tracking that each week.