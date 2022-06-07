Destiny 2 Update Today – Weekly Reset Details – June 7, 2022

Each Tuesday, Destiny 2 receives a weekly update, which will reset the activities in the game, giving us all a chance to earn some more loot. It is the day when we plan our week and decide what we will be doing to grab those weapons and armor pieces that we want and get a bit more Power. Beyond Light and Witch Queen have added a few weekly activities to the forefront. Light class reworks are tools that all players should be used to conquer the weekly assortment of challenges.

What time is the Destiny 2 weekly reset?

The Destiny 2 Weekly Reset occurs at the following times:

East Coast U.S.: 1 PM EDT

West Coast U.S.: 10 AM PDT

U.K.: 6 PM BST

Europe: 8 PM CEST

Weekly reset details – June 7, 2022

This week will bring the first Trials of Osiris for Season of the Haunted. This season is getting some new rewards for this late-game PVP activity. Legacy Dungeons and Raids are also rotating each week with new pinnacle rewards.

New Trials Armor

This armor is animal-themed, and Hunters win the luck of the draw with the unique monkey-themed armor set.

Falcons Chase Sparrow

This new sparrow is a sweet-looking ride, but you must go flawless to have a chance at this. Flawless is earned with seven straight victories without a loss on any given Trials card. Trials will also have two additional weapons to focus and earn as well.

Pinnacle Weekly Reset Activities

These weekly activities will focus on recent game content and seasonal offerings. These activities provide pinnacle and powerful rewards which will help you level up quickly. Grandmaster difficulty will open on July 5.

Nightfall Strike: Warden of Nothing

Nightfall modifiers vary by difficulty. These are the difficulties and the modifiers for this week’s Nightfall ordered from easiest difficulty to hardest.

Nightfall: The Ordeal: Adept Modifiers

Empath – Enhanced radar. Take increased damage from melee.

Martyr – Exploding units have more health.

Double Vanguard Rank – All ranking points are doubled.

Acute Solar Burn – +25% solar damage dealth and +50% Solar damage received.

Nightfall: The Ordeal: Hero Modifiers

All of the Adept modifiers listed above.

Champion Foes – You will face Barrier, Overload, and Unstoppable champions in this strike.

Combat Acceleration – Damaging a target many times in rapid succession will grant melee, grenade, and class ability energy. The base cooldown for these abilities is lengthened.

Nightfall: The Ordeal: Legend Modifiers

All of the Adept and Hero modifiers listed above.

Equipment Locked – Unable to change your equipment after the activity starts.

Match Game – enemy shields are highly resistant to all unmatched elemental damage.

Shielded Foes – You will face combatants with Solar and Void shields.

Nightfall: The Ordeal: Master Modifiers

All Adept, Hero, and Legend modifiers listed above.

Famine – All ammunition drops are significantly reduced.

Champions: Mob – This mode contains additional champions.

Throne World Activities

The Throne World is home to the Witch Queen campaign and several weekly activities based on the Witch Queen expansion.

Weekly Campaign Mission – Savathun’s Throne World Mission

Preservation Mission – Enter the Vow of the Disciple raid and learn its secrets.

Wellspring Activity – Complete the Master difficulty variant.

Altars of Reflection – Complete Insight and Choice for a powerful reward.

The Vow of the Disciple Raid – Complete each encounter for a pinnacle reward.

Master Vow Raid Challenge – Looping Catalyst.

Vox Obscura – Defeat power Cabal and champions in this mission for a pinnacle reward.

Season of the Haunted Activities

Season of the Haunted brings the Leviathan ship as a seasonal focal point. This location is home to a new public event and hosts a weekly seasonal story mission. The Duality dungeon takes place on this mysterious derelict vessel.

Nightmare Containment – Defeat Nightmare bosses and bind Vestiges of Dread to earn a powerful reward.

Weekly Seasonal Sever Story Mission – Grief is the new story mission for this week.

Duality Dungeon – Each encounter and the final boss will reward a pinnacle on the first clear.

Destiny 2: 30th Anniversary Expansion Activities

The Eternity location is home to Xur and the majestic but mysterious Starhorse. Several exotic quests and armor sets which celebrate Bungie’s history are hidden away amongst Xur’s treasure trove.

Dares of Eternity – Complete three runs for a powerful reward.

Complete Dares of Eternity with a score of 250,000 or higher for a pinnacle reward.

Legacy Content Weekly activity list

Legacy content includes older expansions and seasonal offerings. The New Light introduction for new players and the standard ritual playlist challenges are legacy content with less powerful and pinnacle gear than recently released content.

Ritual Activity Challenges

These challenges will grant a plus one pinnacle drop upon completion. The Vanguard, Drifter, and Shaxx will offer weekly bounties for each of these ritual playlists.

Complete three Crucible matches

Team Scorched is the weekly Crucible variant.

Complete three Gambit matches.

Complete weekly Vanguard operations while your subclass matches the weekly singe.

Europa Activities

Home to the Beyond Light expansion and the Stasis subclass. Varik’s will provide weekly bounties that can offer gear and armor from the Beyond Light expansion.

Empire Hunt – The Dark Priestess

Weekly Simulation – Survival

Eclipsed Zone – Eventide Ruins

Dungeon and Raid Weekly rotator

Each week, Destiny 2 will offer a legacy Dungeon and Raid that will drop a guaranteed pinnacle upon their completion.