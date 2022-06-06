Diablo Immortal Demon Hunter Leveling Guide – Level 1 to 60

Have you started leveling a Demon Hunter in Diablo: Immortal, but want to be as efficient as you can be to reach the endgame while you level up from 1 to 60? Follow our easy guide to maximize your Demon Hunter leveling build and be prepared for the end game in the best way possible.

The Demon Hunter is a strong class in end game content and the game’s premier boss killer. However, to get through the leveling phase you will want to focus on mobility and AoE damage to clear your way faster, along with your natural aptitude to dish out massive single target damage.

Demon Hunter Leveling Build

Level 1: Your starting primary skill is Crossbow Shot, a single target attack that you can use while moving. Along with that, your two starting skills are Knockback Shot and Multishot. Crossbow Shot is the “old reliable” of your kit, so we will be using it up until level 60. Knockback shot is a decent utility skill to start with, allowing you to keep the enemies that get too close at bay. Meanwhile, Multishot is another skill that we will keep until level 60. It is a strong AoE skill with multiple charges, which also boasts great support from Demon Hunter’s Legendary items.

Level 3: You unlock Rain of Vengeance, a terrific AoE skill. Use it on cooldown whenever there’s a pack of enemies and lead them into the skill’s damaging area.

Level 8: Another skill is unlocked, Strafe, completing our initial four skills. It is a channeling skill that lets you move and damage all enemies around you in an area close to you.

Level 15: We unlock Daring Swing, our first mobility skill. Replace Strafe with it, as we need its movement (and damaging) capabilities to move through the campaign faster.

Level 28: Finally, we unlock Sentry, replacing Knockback Shot. It is a “fire and forget” type of skill, which we can use to pop down and let it pepper our enemies along with our Demon Hunter. Another benefit of the turret is that it can passively taunt enemies, relieving some of the positioning pressure that can mount up if you’re not careful. Combining Sentry, Rain of Vengeance, and Multishot together lets you melt packs and bosses alike.

Image via Blizzard

Equipment

Demon Hunters use a pair of crossbows, one in each hand. Their off-hand crossbows are called “Stake Launchers”, and are tagged as off-hand. This means that you won’t be able to equip a main-hand Crossbow to a Stake Launcher slot to benefit from its stats. While playing through the campaign, always pick gear with stats that increase your damage output, survivability, and mobility.

Pick everything up and salvage for extra resources at every opportunity, transferring upgrades to new equipment for free. Make sure to upgrade all of your equipment to Rank 6 before moving on to Rank 7. That way, you will get an extra attribute for each primary slot.

Legendaries

Legendary items represent massive power spikes for your character. Almost any that you find would be a huge upgrade, but some of the best Legendary items to find for Demon Hunters early on include:

The Hungerer

Skystriker’s Pauldrons

Flamespite

Vision of the Lost

Heart of Vengeance

Coff’s Unrelenting Fury

Gems

Normal and Legendary gems improve the power scale of your character along with gear. While leveling, equip all gems that you find in Hidden Lairs. For Demon Hunters, given choice, the Tourmaline gems should always take priority.

Level-locked content?

As you play through the campaign, you might find that you are not high enough level to progress. There are a couple of ways to grind and level up to progress further.

The quicker way is to obtain and advance through the Battle Pass, which provides you with XP boosting benefits. From there, you can profit from running Dungeons for extra XP, or farming the open world for Monstrous Essences and Side Quests.

The slower way is to go back and do all Side Quests and Hidden Lairs that you have missed while playing through the previous Story Quests. While slower, this method might arguably give you more XP, items, gems, and salvage materials in the long run.