Diablo Immortal Mirror Puzzle solution – Obtain the Lost Rune

After accessing the Library of Zoltun Kulle, you will be tasked with finding three runes. While one of these Lost Runes is guarded by a creature that simply needs to be defeated, the other two are hidden behind a puzzle with nine lamps and a puzzle filled with mirrors. After completing the lamp puzzle, you will need to move the mirrors around. Can you move them to the correct spot? Here is the solution to the Mirror Puzzle in Diablo Immortal.

How to reach the Library of Zoltun Kulle

Screenshot by DoubleXP

As part of the main story, you will go through the Dark Woods. After completing the area, you will eventually get tasked with going to the Shassar Sea. Once you get far enough in the Shassar Sea area, you will be told to go to the Library of Zoltun Kulle. This will part of the story will get you into the library. Before you can continue forward, you will need to make sure your character is at least level 35. If they are not level 35, head back to Westmarch and complete bounties. This is one of the fastest ways to level up.

Mirror Puzzle solution

Screenshot by DoubleXP

When the puzzle begins, you will see a beam of light shoot across the room and hit some of the mirrors. It will bounce off the mirrors in the pattern you see in the image above. You will need to move the mirrors along the track to make the beam of light hit the rune at the end of the room. Start by moving the two mirrors following the arrows. Move the mirror next to the one with the light hitting it backward. Afterward, move the mirror with the light hitting it down the track in the direction of the blue arrow.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After moving the two mirrors on the left side of the room, the beam of light will reposition itself and look like it does in the image above. To continue the puzzle, move the mirror with the pink arrows along the track. You will need to interact with it twice and move it down both times. This will get the mirror out of the way and allow the light to progress.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After moving the mirror, the light will reposition itself again. This time the light will hit the mirror behind the one you moved and hit the rune at the far side of the room. Interact with the rune to complete the puzzle and escape the mirrored world.